Top 5 Tyler, the Creator Tracks

Tyler, the Creator has been active on the music scene since 2007, and by now, he most certainly deserves the Creator name, considering his creative results. Tyler is the founding member of the collective Odd Future, he was involved in the popular albums Channel Orange by Frank Ocean and Earl by Earl Sweatshirt, and he has clothing lines.

And since he is so successful, it’s not a surprise that Tyler the Creator upcoming events are always accompanied by an enormous interest by the audience. Still, before you buy your Tyler the Creator tickets, let’s see which are the top five Tyler the Creator tracks that you’ll enjoy during his live performances.

SMUCKERS feat. Lil Wayne & Kanye West

This track received a lot of hype right away, especially among hip-hop fans. Tyler, the Creator collaborated with the famous Lil Wayne and Kanye West before, but this was the first time they collaborated together on his own project. Also, this song was important for Tyler because it showed everyone he is on the same level as these top-rated rap performers.

The track is about success, authenticity, insanity, and money. It has an excellent piano solo and blaring horns, making it even more attractive for music lovers. These types of tracks are always essential in every rapper’s career since they are the moment the performer is entirely established in the music industry, and the same goes for Tyler.

911/Mr. Lonely feat. Steve Lacy and Frank Ocean

This double track is the tenth song on Flower Boy featuring Steve Lacy, Frank Ocean, ScHoolboy Q, Anna of the North, and A$AP Rocky, with Tyler, the Creator, acting as some kind of a 911 operator. Of course, this suggests that Tyler is there to listen to problems people have, but no one is listening.

The song has depressing lyrics but upbeat music, and when Cherry Bomb was released back in 2015, Tyler, the Creator said that he wasn’t depressed anymore and he was not eager to explore dark theme lyrics like he used to do before. And when 911/Mr. Lonely was released; it was a surprise for the fans since Tyler’s previous lyrics were focused on wealth and cars. But since Tyler went back to his darker rap style, he showed that money couldn’t buy him happiness.

Yonkers

Yonkers was the first single from the Goblin album released back in 2011, which was also Tyler’s debut album. Also, it was a statement of his personality as a performer. It is fair to say that the lyrics of this track are somewhat controversial, but they also show Tyler’s two identities; Wolf Haley, the name he uses for directing credits on music videos, and Golf Wang – Tyler, Left Brain, and Julian Berman’s photography page and his fashion brand.

Furthermore, this track was critically acclaimed when it was released, and the music video won the Best New Artist award back in 2011 at the MTV Video Music Awards, and it was also nominated for Video of the Year. Nevertheless, Tyler, the Creator became known for having excellent music videos as well.

A Boy Is A Gun

A Boy Is A Gun is one of the most important tracks of his music career, and the inspiration for it came from the influence of Kanye West. It is also an interesting song because, at the same time, it’s one of the softest ones on the IGOR album, but it has loud gunshot sounds and a booming chorus. Furthermore, it’s a vital track since it was a confirmation of his bisexuality, and it was also inspired by the a girl is a gun phrase that refers to the danger and power women can have on male admirers.

The lyrics tell the story of a complicated fling between a male and Tyler, the Creator, showing Tyler having the likes for this man but finishing with that man choosing his ex. In addition, the track has a great music video as well.

New Magic Wand

Tyler, the Creator has stated many times that this track is his favorite one in his discography. It is also a love song about a similar topic, talking about the attempt to break up a relationship between his lover and their female ex-partner. Furthermore, this track features Santigold and Jessy Wilson, and he performed this song live flawlessly at the Grammy Awards back in 2020 when he won the Best Rap Album award.

New Magic Wand also talks about how love is not only about getting all in your feelings, but it’s about trying to better yourself so the person you love might cast their eyes in your direction. As sometimes before, Tyler, the Creator once again created a beautiful song about love.

So, be sure that at least some of these tracks will be performed by Tyler at his upcoming events, so hurry up and buy Tyler, the Creator tickets as soon as possible to enjoy his show!

