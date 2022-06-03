Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
TOMORROW: Hilton Carter, Live, In-Person, and Signing His New Book at Homestead Gardens

| June 03, 2022, 01:47 PM

Instagram influencer and houseplant expert Hilton Carter will be hosting a workshop and book signing at Homestead Gardens on Saturday, June 4th.

Hilton Carter is a director, editor, and fine artist, who loves making things. He is passionate about plants – his home is filled with over 200 – and has a loyal following on Instagram, where he shares his knowledge of plant care and styling. Hilton’s website www.thingsbyhc.com is where you can find his artistic and houseplant adventures for inspiration or purchase.

Hilton will walk you through his tips for creatively introducing plants into your space while making sure they receive the best care.  Stick around afterward for a signing of his new book, Wild Creations, which is included.

This event requires registration. The cost is $45 for one ticket and one copy of the new book — Wild Creations which can be signed at the event.

