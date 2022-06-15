Tickets On Sale Now For Inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival

The inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival will be held September 15 to 17, 2022 at venues around Annapolis, including City Dock. The three-day event will feature nationally-known and acclaimed singers and songwriters at ticketed events as well as free music showcases. The event is modeled after the renowned Key West Songwriters Festival, now in its 26th year.

Over the course of three days, concerts will be held at locations including MC3 Annapolis, Maryland Hall, Rams Head OnStage, and, with the amazing views over Spa Creek, at City Dock. Performers will include the following headliners:

Robert Randolph at MC3 Annapolis Thursday, September 15

Lucinda Williams at Maryland Hall Friday, September 16

Amos Lee Annapolis at City Dock Friday, September 16

James McMurtry at Rams Head OnStage Saturday, September 17

Jake Owen Annapolis at City Dock Saturday, September 17

“Annapolis is a great location for an identifying music festival,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “What better way than to follow the model set forth by another great maritime community, Key West, and what better partner than Rams Head to make it happen.”

The event is presented by Rams Head, in conjunction with BMI, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis. The three days of music will include concerts featuring national headliners and many free showcases and concerts on docks and in hotels, parks, and bars.

Tickets will be available beginning at noon on June 3.

The free showcases are scheduled to take place in a walkable area, with unique stops along the way to feature all the extraordinary hidden gems of Annapolis. Concertgoers can plan to experience restaurants, shops, and landmarks while they make their way along the “songwriters trail” from the Westin Hotel at Westgate Circle to City Dock.

The festival will kick off on Thursday, September 15th, with Robert Randolph at the Maryland Cultural and Conference Center (MC3 Annapolis), located outside the Westin Annapolis on Westgate Circle. This special event is sure to get the crowd excited for a fun-filled weekend of music. The evening will continue with free showcases at several venues across the town. Music-filled days on Friday, September 16th, and Saturday, September 17th will end with several options for concertgoers to enjoy both free and ticketed events. The grand finale will take place at City Dock with chart-topping country superstar Jake Owen.

The hugely successful Key West Songwriters Festival, which the Annapolis festival is modeled after, continues to be the largest festival of its kind in the world. Highlighting the specialized craft that is the essence of music, the Annapolis festival aims to give music lovers a chance to get to know the names and faces behind the songs in an up-close and personal setting while showcasing Annapolis as a destination for music lovers.

