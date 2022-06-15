Three Annapolis Restaurants Cited for Serving Alcohol to Minors

OnJune 7, 2022, the Annapolis Police Department conducted compliance checks of liquor laws at several liquor retail establishments. During this operation, fifteen establishments were checked for compliance. Twelve establishments were found to be compliant, and three were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The non-compliant establishments were issued an Alcohol Beverage Control Infraction Citation.

The following businesses were checked and complied:

Bay Ridge Wine and Spirits 111 Hillsmere Dr.

Capital Liquors 249 West St

Castlebay Irish Pub 193A Main St.

Dock St Bar and Grill 136 Dock St.

Eastport Liquors 1007 Bay Ridge Ave

Gritz Liquors 32-34 West St.

Main St. Mini Mart 222 Main St.

Metropolitan Kitchen and Lounge 169 West St.

Sailor 196 West St.

Vida Taco Bar 200 Main St.

West St. Liquors 1100 West St.

Wine Cellars of Annapolis 1410 Clock Tower Pl.

The following businesses were not in compliance:

Acme Bar and Grill 163 Main St.

Hilton Garden Inn 174 West St.

Level A Small Plates Lounge 69 West St.

This operation was funded through a grant from Anne Arundel County, focusing on preventing or reducing underage drinking, youth binge drinking, and/or alcohol-related crashes.

