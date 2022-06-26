Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Telephone Reassurance Program Looking for Volunteers

| June 26, 2022, 10:07 AM

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities’ Telephone Reassurance Program places daily well-check telephone calls to older adults and adults with disabilities who are living alone in Anne Arundel County. These individuals can count on a friendly telephone call every day of the year. Family members, who may live outside of Anne Arundel County, have the assurance that their loved ones are in daily contact with a Department of Aging and Disabilities volunteer. The program helps individuals maintain their independence and their contact with the outside world. It is also a great way for volunteers to support their community and gain a sense of purpose.

Currently, they are recruiting volunteers to assist with telephone calls one or more days each month between 8:00-10:30 a.m. Calls can be made from the volunteer’s home.

Telephone Reassurance volunteers must complete an application, a criminal background check, and required training.

For more information, please contact the Telephone Reassurance Program at 410-222-4375. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake