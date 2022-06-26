Telephone Reassurance Program Looking for Volunteers

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities’ Telephone Reassurance Program places daily well-check telephone calls to older adults and adults with disabilities who are living alone in Anne Arundel County. These individuals can count on a friendly telephone call every day of the year. Family members, who may live outside of Anne Arundel County, have the assurance that their loved ones are in daily contact with a Department of Aging and Disabilities volunteer. The program helps individuals maintain their independence and their contact with the outside world. It is also a great way for volunteers to support their community and gain a sense of purpose.

Currently, they are recruiting volunteers to assist with telephone calls one or more days each month between 8:00-10:30 a.m. Calls can be made from the volunteer’s home.

Telephone Reassurance volunteers must complete an application, a criminal background check, and required training.

For more information, please contact the Telephone Reassurance Program at 410-222-4375. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.

