Shots Ring Out on President Street in Annapolis Over Weekend, Police Make Arrests
The Annapolis Police have arrested three individuals they believe are responsible for a volley of gunshots that were fired on President Street in Annapolis.
On June 11, 2022, at approximately 5:30 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1000 block of President Street for reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, shell casings were located in the roadway and a description of the suspects’ vehicle was broadcast.
Minutes later, officers located the vehicle in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue in the Robinwood community. The suspect vehicle was occupied by three individuals. All three individuals were taken into custody without incident.
A 9MM handgun was recovered from the vehicle. No injuries were reported in this incident.
Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS