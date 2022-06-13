Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Shots Ring Out on President Street in Annapolis Over Weekend, Police Make Arrests

| June 13, 2022, 10:06 AM

The Annapolis Police have arrested three individuals they believe are responsible for a volley of gunshots that were fired on President Street in Annapolis.

On June 11, 2022, at approximately 5:30 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1000 block of President Street for reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, shell casings were located in the roadway and a description of the suspects’ vehicle was broadcast.

Minutes later, officers located the vehicle in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue in the Robinwood community. The suspect vehicle was occupied by three individuals. All three individuals were taken into custody without incident.

A 9MM handgun was recovered from the vehicle. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake