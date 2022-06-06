Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Shots Fired In Two Annapolis Communities 36-Minutes Apart

| June 06, 2022, 02:50 PM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating two separate incidents of shots being fired in neighborhoods within a 36-minute time span.

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 12:22 am, Annapolis police were called to the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue in the Robinwood community for a report of shots being fired. Officers located evidence that it was indeed gunfire and one home was damaged. There were no reported injuries.

Thirty-six minutes later, they were called to the intersection of President and Jackson Streets near the Eastport Terrace community for another round of shots being fired. A motorist driving down President Street said that their vehicle had been struck by gunfire.  The vehicle had several bullet holes in the side, and there were no injuries reported. Police have said that in addition to the damage to the vehicle, they located further evidence of the incident at the intersection of Jackson and President (presumably spent shell casings).

