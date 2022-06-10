Several Boats Destroyed in Marina Fire

A fire that began on a 40-foot boat tied up to a pier at the Podickery Point Yacht & Beach Club caused more than $300,000 of damage to four boats and two piers.

At around 8:30 pm on Thursday, June 9, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Bay Front Terrace for a boat fire.

First arriving firefighters reported two boats fully involved with fire. It took 69 firefighters approximately three hours to extinguish the fire that spread to three vessels and two finger piers.

The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigators responded to the scene and are investigating. The initial cause of the fire is accidental, most likely an electrical malfunction.

The estimated loss is $305,000. The fire took nearly 3 hours to control and brought 69 firefighters to the scene. Assisting the Anne Arundel County Fire Department were the Annapolis, Naval Academy, Calvert County, Baltimore City, and Queen Anne’s County fire departments. The Anne Arundel County Police, DNR and Coast Guard also assisted.

