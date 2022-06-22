SeaWolves Batter Baysox in Series Opener

Hoping to open the final week of the first half on a high note, the Bowie Baysox were instead shut out for the third time on the year on Tuesday night, taking an 11-0 clubbing by the Erie SeaWolves.

Garrett Stallings (L, 2-6) was the recipient of a constant attack by the Erie offense, as Kerry Carpenter tagged the right-hander early with an RBI double in the first inning. Things were kicked further in the second inning when Erie scored one run on a fielder’s choice and then got out of hand when Andre Lipcius lifted a three-run home run to right field. Quincy Nieporte followed with a solo home run later in the frame, and an RBI single by Dillon Dingler abruptly ended the day for Stallings. The 1 1/3 innings for Stallings matched a career-low.

Bowie got a strong showing from Tyler Burch in a relief outing that came earlier than anticipated, as Burch spun 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Adam Stauffer was not as fortunate as Burch, as he allowed an RBI triple to Wencel Perez in the fifth inning, as well as a run to score on a wild pitch in the sixth. Perez notched a second RBI triple in the seventh and scored on a sacrifice fly to complete the 11-run showing. Clayton McGinness closed the day for Bowie with four quick outs and only one hit allowed.

The Baysox offense had no rhythm against Erie’s Markus Solbach (W, 1-4), as the German native spun six scoreless innings while allowing only four hits.

Nick Kuzia danced around a pair of baserunners in the sixth inning, and Joe Navilhon and Dario Gardea each logged perfect innings to complete the shutout.

As Bowie’s losing skid extends to three-consecutive games, their record falls to 25-39 on the season. Bowie and Erie will continue their six-game set on Wednesday at UPMC Park, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

