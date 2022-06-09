Sailor Oyster Bay Damaged By Fire

A 2-alarm fire broke out at Sailor Oyster Bay at 196 West Street in Annapolis yesterday evening causing extensive damage to the building.

Minutes before 8:00 pm, the Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Fire Departments were dispatched to the popular restaurant for the fire. On arrival, they were met with heavy smoke and flames from the rear of the building which quickly escalated it to a second alarm bringing in firefighters from other stations as well as the Naval Academy.

Sixty firefighters responded and the fire was placed under control about an hour later. There were no reported injuries and we have confirmed that all staff and customers of Sailor Oyster Bar did evacuate the building safely.

Initial reports suggest that the fire started on the outside of the building and burned “in.” There was some smoke damage to the adjacent buildings (an office on the left and Nancy Hammond Editions on the right), but the majority of the damage was to the restaurant.

The building did have sprinklers which helped to contain the fire; however, due to the weight of the water from fire hoses and the sprinklers, access was limited out of concern for a potential interior floor collapse.

The fire is currently under investigation and there is no cause or damage estimate available just yet.

