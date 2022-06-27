Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Rotary Club of Annapolis Raises $40K for Let’s Chow at Black Tie & Diamonds Gala

| June 27, 2022, 01:34 PM

Black Tie & Diamonds co-chairs Sue Weber and Chera Howey (Photo: Michael Datch)

The Rotary Club of Annapolis raised $40,000 to benefit Let’s Chow, a nonprofit organization supporting military veterans’ transition from the service to employment and careers in the culinary industry.

Co-chairs of the annual Black Tie & Diamonds gala, Sue Weber and Chera Howey, hosted the sold-out glittering event on June 11th at The Atreeum at Soaring Timbers. Each year a single organization is selected to receive proceeds from the fundraiser in order to make a significant impact toward its mission.

Let’s Chow was founded by Jordan Foley USNA ’12, to help bridge the gap between individuals leaving the service and successfully developing skills and businesses in food service, food trucks, catering, and restaurants. Chow focuses on long-term individual outcomes for veterans and military spouses. With culinary training, business coaching, and financial support, participants serve delicious food, fight food insecurity in their communities, and build sustainable, independent businesses.

COO Charlie Magovern thanked everyone for their goodwill for Chow and reported that proceeds from the gala will enable the organization to purchase an additional food truck to enhance its Annapolis fleet.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Generous sponsors of the event included The Mattingley Family, Sue Weber-Wehnert, Pam Urnowey, Post, Neufeld Plato Charitable Gift Fund, Michael and Mary Walsh, Andy Laing, and Zachary’s Jewelers.

The Rotary Club of Annapolis includes 150 individuals working to benefit people locally and around the world. The club has three groups that meet at different times for the convenience of members. The Lunch Group meets Thursdays at 12 noon at Annapolis Yacht Club. The Breakfast Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at Eggcellence on Housley Road, and the Happy Hour Group meets on the third Tuesday of each month at West End Grill in Parole. Guests are always welcome. To learn more about Rotary or to attend a meeting, contact Paul Skrickus, [email protected]

And, be sure to save the date for the 77th Annual Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Aug 5. We’ll be talking crab in an upcoming bonus podcast!

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake