Rotary Club of Annapolis Raises $40K for Let’s Chow at Black Tie & Diamonds Gala

The Rotary Club of Annapolis raised $40,000 to benefit Let’s Chow, a nonprofit organization supporting military veterans’ transition from the service to employment and careers in the culinary industry.

Co-chairs of the annual Black Tie & Diamonds gala, Sue Weber and Chera Howey, hosted the sold-out glittering event on June 11th at The Atreeum at Soaring Timbers. Each year a single organization is selected to receive proceeds from the fundraiser in order to make a significant impact toward its mission.

Let’s Chow was founded by Jordan Foley USNA ’12, to help bridge the gap between individuals leaving the service and successfully developing skills and businesses in food service, food trucks, catering, and restaurants. Chow focuses on long-term individual outcomes for veterans and military spouses. With culinary training, business coaching, and financial support, participants serve delicious food, fight food insecurity in their communities, and build sustainable, independent businesses.

COO Charlie Magovern thanked everyone for their goodwill for Chow and reported that proceeds from the gala will enable the organization to purchase an additional food truck to enhance its Annapolis fleet.

Generous sponsors of the event included The Mattingley Family, Sue Weber-Wehnert, Pam Urnowey, Post, Neufeld Plato Charitable Gift Fund, Michael and Mary Walsh, Andy Laing, and Zachary’s Jewelers.

The Rotary Club of Annapolis includes 150 individuals working to benefit people locally and around the world. The club has three groups that meet at different times for the convenience of members. The Lunch Group meets Thursdays at 12 noon at Annapolis Yacht Club. The Breakfast Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at Eggcellence on Housley Road, and the Happy Hour Group meets on the third Tuesday of each month at West End Grill in Parole. Guests are always welcome. To learn more about Rotary or to attend a meeting, contact Paul Skrickus, [email protected]

And, be sure to save the date for the 77th Annual Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Aug 5. We’ll be talking crab in an upcoming bonus podcast!

