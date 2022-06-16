Retrenchment Emotional Stages and How to Deal with Them

Retrenchment in Singapore has been on the rise in recent years, and it can be a challenging experience to go through. Losing your job is a traumatic experience that can leave you feeling angry, helpless, and depressed. It’s natural to go through these emotions, but it’s essential to deal with them healthily. Dealing with the emotional fallout of retrenchment can be difficult, but there are a few things you can do to help yourself through this tough time, depending on the type of emotion.

1. Anger

If you’re feeling angry after being retrenched, it’s essential to find a constructive outlet for your emotions. Getting mad at your former employer or the situation isn’t going to help you in the long run. Instead, try to channel your anger into something productive, like looking for a new job or starting your own business. You can also try to release some of your anger through exercise or other activities that help you blow off steam.

2. Helplessness

Feeling helpless after being retrenched is common, but it’s essential to stay positive and believe in yourself. Remember that you are not alone, and some people can help you through this tough time. Talk to your friends and family, and look for support groups or counseling if you need it.

3. Depression

Depression is a common emotion after retrenchment, and it’s essential to seek help if you’re feeling this way. Talk to your doctor, therapist, or counselor about your feelings. They can help you develop a plan to deal with your https://content.mycareersfuture.gov.sg/retrenched-singapore-deal-emotions/ and get through this tough time. You can also try to find activities that make you feel good and help you take your mind off your job loss, like spending time with friends and family, exercising, or doing something you enjoy.

4. Shock and denial

It’s common to feel in shock after being retrenched, and you may even deny that it happened at first. It’s essential to accept what happened and allow yourself to grieve. Talking to friends and family can help you deal with your job loss and start to move on. Denial can make it harder to deal with the reality of being unemployed, so try to be honest with yourself and those around you. Make a plan for what you’ll do next and how you’ll support yourself financially.

5. Guilt

The fifth stage of retrenchment is guilt. You may feel guilty for being part of the layoffs or surviving them. You may feel like you didn’t do enough to prevent the layoffs or that you could have done more. This is a normal reaction, but it’s important to remember that you are not responsible for the layoffs.

The company made a decision, and they were out of your control. Try to focus on the positive things in your life and be grateful for what you have. This will help you move on from the guilt and focus on the future.

Essential Tips for Coping with Retrenchment

There are a few essential tips for coping with retrenchment, no matter your stage.

1. Understand that retrenchment is not a personal failure.

Try to see it in the context of the current economic climate – many people are facing job losses, so you are not alone. Remind yourself that it is not a reflection of your worth as a person or an employee.

2. Acknowledge your feelings

It is normal to feel a range of emotions when you lose your job, such as shock, sadness, anger, anxiety, and fear. Try to express your feelings healthy by talking to a friend or family member, writing in a journal, or speaking to a counselor.

3. Create a support network

Surround yourself with positive people who will provide emotional support during this difficult time. This could include family and friends or members of a support group for people who have been retrenched.

4. Take care of yourself

When dealing with stress, it’s essential to take care of your physical health. This means eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep. Avoid turning to unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as drinking alcohol or using drugs.

5. Focus on the future

It can be challenging to see beyond the immediate future when you’ve lost your job, but staying positive is essential. Use this time to reassess your career goals and consider new possibilities. Focus on what you want to achieve rather than dwelling on the past.

Conclusion

Losing your job can be a stressful and challenging experience. It’s vital to acknowledge your feelings and take care of yourself. Surround yourself with a supportive network of family and friends, and focus on the future. With time and effort, you will be able to move on from this challenging experience.

