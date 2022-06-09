Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Rehab 2 Perform Physical Therapy Opens Their Second AA County Location!

| June 09, 2022, 05:03 PM


Rehab 2 Perform (R2P) is now open and supporting the greater Gambrills area!  R2P, the award-winning physical therapy, and sports rehab company has opened its seventh location and the second location in Anne Arundel County. Rehab 2 Perform serves the community with a modern and fitness-focused approach to healthcare.

Directly behind the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Waugh Chapel, the new location at 983 Waugh Chapel Way,  features an open concept that feels more like a gym and athletic training room (with 30 yards of red turf!), and an amazing environment to guide clients to be Ready 2 Perform.

“Anne Arundel County is home for me. The Gambrills and Crofton area along the Route 3 corridor is booming and we knew that would be a great home for us”, said Matt Cornell, CMO of Rehab 2 Perform. “We are eager to build more relationships in the community, and provide our services to this active population.”

Whether it is the daily aches and pains, or a major injury from overtraining or playing sports, their experienced staff builds a unique plan of care to get you back to the activities you love to perform.

Make sure to check out all of their Free Resources (Here) from Running and Concussion Care, to Female Health and Dynamic Warms.  Want to get a first look and celebrate with them – Rehab 2 Perform is hosting their Ribbon Cutting and a Night of Networking, June 16th from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Get all the details and RSVP here.

