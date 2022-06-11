Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Preparing Your Kids For A New Summer Routine When School Lets Out

| June 11, 2022, 01:13 PM

Doesn’t summer feel like it is still really far ahead of us?  Especially, here in the Annapolis area, it can be raining one day and chilly the next.  But, the truth of the matter is, is that summer is right around the corner.

Now, if you have kids that are in school, they may be already feeling the anticipation that school’s going to be ending soon. They might be starting to show some excitement surrounding summer break, but it may also be creating some anxiety.

Depending on the age of your kid, depending on where they’re at, and their understanding of the “end of school” they may be having different fears. Different behaviors may begin to emerge or increase in frequency.

You might be thinking to yourself…WHY?

They may be starting to get nervous because they cannot visualize, predict, or understand what does the “end of school” mean and what does summer bring?

So, here’s a big tip that you can start implementing now as we get closer to the end of school, to help lower that anxiety, give them predictability and just start meeting them where they’re at so that they can be more comfortable in this big transition.

A VISUAL SCHEDULE

So, a visual schedule is literally what it sounds like… Put their schedule into pictures for them.

Now, depending on the age of the kid, this is going to look different. You can start off by doing a weekly schedule, then you can begin to expand to show the months.

Just like if Christmas was around the corner, you may want to have a countdown, give them a calendar that shows the different days, crossing them off as you go in anticipation that, “Hey, we have two more weeks. Oh, now look, we have one more week. Hey, this is the final stretch.”

What this will do is it will help them start to understand what’s coming next.

I’m going to sneak in another tip here, too.

You might want to start talking about what’s going to happen in the summertime. Again, you don’t give them too much information and make them feel overwhelmed. Like, wow, we’re going to do all these different activities – we’re going to have swim lessons, tennis practice, and I’m going to camp.

You should start letting them know that when school ends; it’s going to be okay, we’re going to do a different routine.  But, you’re going to be taken care of and you’re going to do some fun things.

Now, that is the perfect opportunity to put all of that into pictures.

Just sit, hang out, talk, and draw pictures. Maybe your kid draws them or you do, but that’s going to help start to give them the visualization and decrease their anxiety.

If you have questions, feel free to contact us at 443.333.9876 or at [email protected]

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - Bryant Harris, DC, CACCP

Dr. Bryant Harris is a graduate of Duke University with a BA in Sociology and Minors in Biological Anthropology and Anatomy with a Certificate in Human Development followed by graduating cum laude with his Doctorate in Chiropractic from Life Chiropractic College West.

He enjoys helping people live an extraordinary life (but might be struggling to get there).  Those who are desiring to be healthier, and are fed up with the limitations and restrictions that their (insert symptom or condition here) are putting on their lives, seek out Dr. Harris.

But, he does have a passion for helping pregnant women and children live up to their full potential which led him to pursue 200 hours of post-graduate training in the area of family wellness, including specialty studies and clinical competence for infants, children and the care in pregnancy.

As a result, he was awarded the designation as a Board Certified Pediatric Chiropractor (CACCP) from the Academy Council on Chiropractic Pediatrics, making him the ONLY one in Annapolis, MD (and Anne Arundel County).

He is also Webster Technique (which focuses on helping pregnant women maintain a balanced pelvis, allowing for a more comfortable pregnancy and an easier birth process) plus Perinatal Certified. The Perinatal Certification builds upon the Webster Technique by providing comprehensive expertise of care throughout the perinatal period from preconception through postpartum.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake