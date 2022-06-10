Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Police Corporal Charged With Assault and Fourth Degree Sex Offense

| June 10, 2022, 01:53 PM

An Anne Arundel County Police Corporal has been charged with assault and a fourth-degree sex offense against a co-worker.

On June 7, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Police Department began investigating an alleged assault and harassment incident involving Corporal T. Keller and a contractual employee. Cpl. Keller is an 8-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department assigned to the Bureau of Community Services.

The Office of Professional Standards subsequently began an investigation into the incident. As a result of the preliminary investigation, on June 10, 2022, a summons was issued by the court commissioner charging Cpl. Keller with Second Degree Assault and Fourth Degree Sex Offense. Cpl. Keller was administratively suspended with pay.

The Maryland Judiciary database is not yet reflecting the case.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with any additional information can call the Office of Professional Standards at 410-222-8741.

