Pitching Battle Ends In Extra-Inning Loss For Baysox

The Bowie Baysox failed to capture their first series win since May, and had to settle for a six-game split on Sunday evening, as they were walked off in 10 innings by the Altoona Curve. After sitting tied at one for six and-one-half innings, Bowie plated one run in the tenth inning, but surrendered two in the bottom of the frame, suffering their fourth walk-off loss of the season.

After a first inning that saw both teams ground into inning-ending double plays, Altoona took the early advantage in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Andres Alvarez. Drew Rom and Noah Denoyer held Altoona fully scoreless from there, as Rom finished four innings with three strikeouts. Denoyer had no issue with Altoona batters, facing only one over the minimum and striking out seven through the ninth inning.

Using an opener for the second time in the series, Altoona started with Tahnaj Thomas, and got two scoreless innings from the starter before handing things off to Carmen Mlozinski. Bowie immediately pounced on the new pitcher, as Davis Tavarez floated a single to center field in the third inning, and Gunnar Henderson tripled to right field to tie the game. Mlodzinski and Travis MacGregor held Bowie off of the board to send the game into the ninth inning.

In the tenth inning, Bowie placed the free runner, Joey Ortiz, at third base thanks to a swinging-bunt single by Cody Roberts. After falling behind in the count 0-2 with two outs, Andrew Daschbach served a clutch flared single to left field to score Ortiz and give Bowie the lead for the first time. Right-hander Austin Roberts (W, 2-0) was able to limit the inning to just the unearned run.

As the bottom of the frame started, Aaron Shackleford delivered a productive at bat with a flyout to deep right field to advance Liover Peguero to third base, and a wild pitch by Shelton Perkins allowed Peguero to score the tying run. Perkins (L, 0-2) walked the following batter and allowed an infield single before Dylan Shockley singled to deep center field to score the winning run from second base.

The loss drops Bowie to 19-30 on the season, as they drop three of the final four games in the series. Bowie will embark on one of their busiest stretches of the season on Tuesday, when they open up a set of 14 games in 13 days with the first game of a seven-game series with the Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field in Harrisburg. The first game on Tuesday is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Order your 2022 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone.

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports