Pasadena Woman Charged in Edgewater Shooting

The Anne Arundel County Police have charged a 51-year-old Pasadena woman in a shooting incident that happened last night in Edgewater.

On June 14, 2022, at approximately 10:15 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of an armed subject in the 3400 block of Pike Ridge Road in Edgewater.

The victims indicated that the suspect pointed a black handgun at them and fired one round in their direction. Neither of the victims was struck by the projectile.

Officers located the suspect, who was identified as a 51-year-old female from Pasadena who was arrested and charged with several charges including attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault. She is currently being held without bond awaiting a preliminary hearing.

