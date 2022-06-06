Newsweek: AAMC is Tops in Maternity Care

For the third consecutive year, Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical (LHAAMC) has made Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals for providing exceptional care to new mothers and babies.

“We are honored to be just one of 161 hospitals in the country to receive five ribbons for maternity care in 2022, Newsweek’s highest rating,” said Sherry Perkins, president of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “This is all made possible thanks to a collaborative effort by our physicians, nurse midwives, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and the entire team.”

Newsweek partnered with data firm Statista to evaluate maternity care based on three factors:

A national survey of hospital managers and maternity care specialists asked them to recommend top maternity hospitals.

A review of key hospital performance data related to maternity care, such as a hospital’s rate of cesarean births.

A review of patient satisfaction data, such as how patients rated hospital staff for their communication and responsiveness.

“I am extremely proud of our team, especially since we are only one of three hospitals in Maryland and the busiest of these three to earn this award,” said Monica Jones, chair of Luminis Health Women’s and Children’s services. “Each and every day, our team members relentlessly pursue the highest-quality and safest care for the patients and families we serve. This national award is a testament to their hard work and dedication to mothers and their newborns.”

