Monique Jackson Selected as Acting Superintendent of Schools

Monique H. Jackson, Deputy Superintendent for Student and School Support, will serve as Acting Superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools beginning July 1, 2022, Board of Education President Joanna Tobin announced today.

Superintendent George Arlotto recommended to the Board and to incoming Superintendent Mark Bedell that Mrs. Jackson assume the post when his contract expires on June 30, 2022. Dr. Bedell, who will assume his full duties on August 8, 2022, concurred with Dr. Arlotto’s recommendation.

“This appointment will ensure as seamless a transition as possible from Dr. Arlotto to Dr. Bedell,” Dr. Tobin said. “We are at a critical juncture in terms of implementing a number of initiatives for the coming year and I have the utmost confidence that Mrs. Jackson will guide that process superbly.”

Mrs. Jackson, a fourth-generation educator and National Board Certified Teacher, is a lifelong Anne Arundel County resident who attended county schools from kindergarten through 12th grade and then returned after college to give back to the community where she currently resides with her husband and two children. She has served AACPS students since 1999, first as a teacher at Central Middle School and later as an assistant principal at Marley and Annapolis middle schools and principal at Corkran and Annapolis middle schools. She became a School Performance Director and Regional Assistant Superintendent in the Office of School Performance in 2012 and 2014, respectively. She assumed her current position in 2016.

“I am honored to serve the school system I love,” Mrs. Jackson said. “Dr. Arlotto has built a solid foundation and I look forward to leading as we bridge to Dr. Bedell’s administration.”

Mrs. Jackson’s mother, Helen Jean Holt, taught in county schools for 37 years until her death in 2008. Thirty-four of those years were spent teaching first-graders at Mayo Elementary School.

A graduate of Southern High School, Mrs. Jackson holds a bachelor’s degree in history from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and a master’s degree in secondary education from Bowie State University. She is currently pursuing her doctoral degree.

With a 2021-22 enrollment of more than 83,000 students, Anne Arundel County Public Schools is the fourth largest school district in Maryland and among the 40 largest in the United States.

