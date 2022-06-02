Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Man Shot Inside Annapolis Beauty Salon

| June 02, 2022, 02:41 PM

Shortly after 1:00 pm on June 2, 2022, the Annapolis Police were dispatched to Gilma’s Beauty Salon at 1900 Fairfax Road in Annapolis for a shooting. This is located in the Fairfax Crossing shopping center which is near the intersection of Chinquapin Round Road and Forest Drive.

An adult male was located with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Due to the severity of the injuries, he was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. According to police, he was listed in stable condition.

As we learn more details, this story will be updated.

