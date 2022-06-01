Lothian Dash-In Robbed By Hatchet-Wielding Suspect

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store in Lothian, MD with a hatchet.

On May 31, 2022, at approximately 7:00 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Dash In (Shell Gas Station) at 1378 Mt. Zion Marlboro Road in Lothian.

The suspect, described as a black male with a thin build, jumped over the front counter, displayed a hatchet, and threatened an employee before taking cigarettes and an undetermined amount of U.S. Currency.

The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information call (410) 222-4720 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.



