Lothian Dash-In Robbed By Hatchet-Wielding Suspect

| June 01, 2022, 03:56 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store in Lothian, MD with a hatchet.

On May 31, 2022, at approximately 7:00 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Dash In (Shell Gas Station) at 1378 Mt. Zion Marlboro Road in Lothian.

The suspect, described as a black male with a thin build,  jumped over the front counter, displayed a hatchet, and threatened an employee before taking cigarettes and an undetermined amount of U.S. Currency.

The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information call (410) 222-4720 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

 

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

