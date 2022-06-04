Local Business Spotlight: Luminis-AAMC Blood Donor Center

The need is great! It is always great! So we hopped over to Rise Up Coffee to chat with the two powerhouses behind the Luminis-Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Blood Donor Center!

Donating blood used to be a process. Not any longer! With Nicole and Meghan leading the charge, you can come to the hospital or perhaps have the Blood Bus come to you.

The benefit of donating through AAMC is that the blood stays here in the community, so it is truly neighbors helping neighbors.

But it is not just about blood–plasma and other components are also needed, and the Blood Donor Center is ready to accept your donation.

Find out how to donate, who can donate, some of the restrictions, and how to get a donation drive at your work, neighborhood, church, or organization.

Have a listen…and then make an appointment to give!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB