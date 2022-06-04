Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Business Spotlight: Luminis-AAMC Blood Donor Center

| June 04, 2022, 12:00 PM

The need is great!  It is always great! So we hopped over to Rise Up Coffee to chat with the two powerhouses behind the Luminis-Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Blood Donor Center!

Donating blood used to be a process. Not any longer!  With Nicole and Meghan leading the charge, you can come to the hospital or perhaps have the Blood Bus come to you.

The benefit of donating through AAMC is that the blood stays here in the community, so it is truly neighbors helping neighbors.

But it is not just about blood–plasma and other components are also needed, and the Blood Donor Center is ready to accept your donation.

Find out how to donate, who can donate, some of the restrictions, and how to get a donation drive at your work, neighborhood, church, or organization.

Have a listen…and then make an appointment to give!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Tags: ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake