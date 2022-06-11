Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Local Business Spotlight: Bo’s Effort

| June 11, 2022, 12:00 PM

We hear about the toll that mental illness takes on our larger community. Thousands die each year as a result of it. Some will say they die in vain; but not Bo.

When Bo DePaola passed away seven years ago, his family decided that he would not die in vain and that his legacy would live on in the form of Bo’s Effort!

Today, we speak with Katie DePaola, Bo’s sister about the foundation established in her brother’s name and what they have accomplished and continue to accomplish. While not nearly as well known as many non-profits in the area, Bo’s Effort is making a huge difference. How big? So far, the small foundation has funded more than $500,000 in initiatives right here in Anne Arundel County alone. From helping build facilities to scholarships, to advocacy, and even an annual golf tournament, Bo’s Effort is making a difference!

Mental health is like any other aspect of our health and we need to make sure we are treating it and caring for it properly; Katie and her family are committed to making sure that happens. And as we learned, Bo’s ebullient personality and big smile continue to shine on the community.

Have a listen!

