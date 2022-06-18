Liquified Creative Wins Bronze Telly for The Arc Central Chesapeake Region Campaign

The Telly Awards announced that the recruitment campaign video produced for The Arc Central Chesapeake Region, Are You Ready to Take Flight, has received a Bronze Telly Award.

The Telly Awards seek out a variety of video and television content and are judged by leaders from numerous television stations and streaming platforms such as Netflix, ESPN, and A&E, to determine which content reflects the highest standards within the multimedia industry.

A recruitment video produced by Liquified Creative as part of a multi-channel advertising

campaign for The Arc Central Chesapeake Region, an organization that supports those with

intellectual and developmental disabilities in Anne Arundel County and the Eastern Shore,

earned a Bronze in the ‘Online Commercials – Recruitment’ category in the 43rd annual Telly

Awards. Upwards of 12,000 entries from across the globe were submitted to be reviewed.

This accolade marks the second time these two organizations have been recognized for this campaign, as it was honored with a Davey Award in 2021. Are You Ready to Take Flight is an extension of Liquified Creative’s 2019 award-winning recruitment campaign with The Arc, Beyond a Job.

“Now, more than ever, it is necessary to celebrate video work that reflects the top tier of our industry, such as Liquified Creative,” says Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “This year’s submissions reflect an industry that has returned to the important work of storytelling, one that has returned with a new perspective that values innovation, agility, equity, and tenacious creativity.”

Through emotional and humanistic storytelling, the campaign encourages viewers to make a difference and join their team of passionate workers as a Direct Support Professional (DSP). The video places emphasis on the rewarding and fulfilling aspects of being a DSP by highlighting the positive impact they can make on the lives of those who they help.

“I’m excited to see our agency’s commercial video work continuing to maintain award-winning standards” says Liquified Creative’s Director of Marketing, Caitlin Wiggins. “Liquified Creative continues to hold true to the nature of stand-out creative work. We continue to look to work with clients who want to put out the best product possible and exceed all goals”.

