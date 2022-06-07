Leadershio Anne Arundel Announces 2022 Excellence in Leadership Honoree

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced the annual Excellence in Leadership Award recipient for 2022.

The Excellence in Leadership Award, selected by the LAA Board of Directors and sponsored by Live! Casino & Hotel, recognizes an Anne Arundel County business or individual who has made a significant local impact to our quality of life. The 2022 Excellence in Leadership Honoree is Hospice of the Chesapeake.

According to LAA President & CEO Kris Valerio Shock, “We are excited to recognize Hospice of the Chesapeake’s constant presence and value to the community and the legacy of leadership over Hospice of the Chesapeake’s 43 years in Anne Arundel County.”

The Excellence in Leadership Award, along with the Leadership Anne Arundel Distinguished Graduate Award and the Bertina Nick Flagship Scholarship, will be awarded and honored at Tribute to Community Leadership and Graduation.

The annual Tribute to Community Leadership and Graduation Celebration is a feel-good evening celebrating nearly 30 years of contributions, collaboration, innovation, and leadership of more than 1600 graduates from Leadership Anne Arundel. LAA graduates have transformed our community’s landscape by serving throughout public, private, non-profit, and government sectors—all who are ready to develop, nurture, and connect the next generation of leaders.

The event will take place on Monday, June 20th from 5:30pm – 8:00pm at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel. The program will include inspirational multimedia, remarks from featured guests, award presentations and recognition of graduates from the 2022 Flagship and Neighborhood Leadership Academy classes.

For more information, visit https://leadershipaa.org/tribute

To learn more about Hospice of the Chesapeake and the care they provide visit www.hospicechesapeake.org

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB