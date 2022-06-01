Landmark Theatres to Celebrate Harbour Center Re-Opening With Back To The Future on June 5th

Landmark Theatres has announced their newest theatre at Annapolis Harbour Center will open on Sunday, June 5, 2022, for a free sneak peek with full operations commencing on June 10th.

For Sunday, you can Hop into your Delorean or glide in on your hoverboard to experience the new Landmark Theatre at Annapolis Harbour Center at an Open House featuring the original 1985 BACK TO THE FUTURE starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd in an epic time-traveling adventure! Register here! (Space will be limited)

All attendees will have an opportunity to enter a drawing to win prize packs from Downton Abbey: A New Era and Top Gun: Maverick and a Gift Card for this Landmark Theatre.

Popcorn and soda will be complimentary from their brand new concession stand!

If you miss out on Sunday, they will be showing free films for everyone on June 6, 7, and 8th including Despicable Me, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and Mama Mia! Showtimes will be published on their website!

