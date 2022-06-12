Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Celebrating David Bowie, Both in Annapolis
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Tal Wilkenfeld
Tuesday, July 5
8pm | $29.50
Davy Knowles
Monday, July 11
8pm | $30
Oh He Dead
Saturday, July 9
1pm | adv $15/dos $20
*All Ages Matinee
Faster Pussycat
Sunday, July 17
8pm | $25
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Thursday, August 18
8pm | $45
The Garcia Project
Monday, August 22
8pm | $35
Kandace Springs
Wednesday, September 14
8pm | $45
Celebrating David Bowie feat. Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew, Scrote, Angelo Moore, Royston Langdon & more
Monday, October 31
7:30pm | $120
The Calling
Wednesday, November 2
8pm | $27.50
*On Sale Friday 6/10 at 12PM
UPCOMING SHOWS:
06/12 Jesse Malin w. Debra Devi
06/14 Rams Head Presents The Mavericks at Maryland Hall
06/16 Andy McKee w. Calum Graham
06/17 Hudson River Line: The Music of Billy Joel
06/18 Jesse Cook
06/19 Jim Brickman
06/19 Rams Head Presents Corinne Bailey Ray at Maryland Hall
06/20 Janiva Magness w. Bad Influence Band
06/21 Rams Head Presents It Was 50 Years Ago Today feat. Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross & more at Maryland Hall (rescheduled from 3/8/22)
06/21 The Zappa Band
06/22 Black Sabbitch: The All Female Black Sabbath
06/23 Darrell Scott & Robbie Fulks
06/24 Lalah Hathaway
06/25 The Music of Cream feat. Will Johns & Kofi Baker
06/26 Nick Norman & Lewis Brice
06/28 Cam Cole
06/29 Maggie Rose w. Erin & The Wildfire
07/01 Liliac w. Stormin’ Norman
07/02 Three Dog Night
07/05 Tal Wilkenfeld
07/06 Carolyn Wonderland
07/08 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
07/09 Oh He Dead
07/09 John Hiatt & The Goners w/ Sonny Landreth & Danny Burns
07/10 Euge Groove
07/11 Davy Knowles
07/12 ASIA featuring John Payne
07/14 Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater
07/15 Goodnight, Texas w. Jerrod
07/16 Carpool: The Ultimate Cars Tribute Band
07/17 Rhett Miller of Old 97’s w. Lauren Calve (All Ages Matinee)
07/17 Faster Pussycat
07/18 L.A. Guns
07/19 Steve Earle & The Dukes w. The Whitmore Sisters
07/20 Phillip-Michael Scales & Nelly’s Echo
07/21 KICK: The INXS Experience
07/22 Donavon Frankenreiter w. Christina Holmes
07/23 Pat McGee & Friends w. Ricky Duran
07/24 Norman Brown
07/25 Stone Horses
07/27 Rams Head Presents Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Maryland Hall
07/27 Vixen
07/28 Sabbath: The Complete Black Sabbath Experience
07/29 Suede
07/30 Tall Tall Trees w. Taylor Ashton
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB