June 9, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Fire at Sailor Oyster Bar. New School Coming. New Mural Coming.

Today…

A two-alarm fire has caused significant damage to Sailor Oyster Bar on West Street. More details on the death of a Midshipman. A new Charter school is coming in the 23-24 school year. Frontier Airlines will fly to Vegas non-stop from Baltimore soon. Comacell" Cell Spitfire" Brown and Cindy Fletcher Holden will be painting a HUGE mural. And Target is preparing to slash prices!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, June 9th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

A bit of housekeeping, we are in the process of getting a new server for Eye On Annapolis, and right now we are copying 13 years of content to the new server while the old server is still in place. What that means is that until it is done, the site will not be updated with breaking news–we have content scheduled, but if the S hits the fam, like our first story, it will not be on Eye On Annapolis for a bit. I anticipate this being done before the end of the day today. So, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Last night at 7:58 pm the Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Fire Departments were dispatched to Sailor Oyster Bar for a 2-alarm building fire. Crews arrived and saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof. Preliminarily, they believe the fire started in the rear, outside, and moved inside into Sailor. No civilians were injured and everyone was able to get out of the building. Fire crews did limit the number of people inside the building because of the water load..water from the fire hoses combined with the sprinklers caused concern for an interior floor or wall collapse. It took an hour to control the fire. I wonder if this incident will start a conversation about fire safety as it relates to Dinner Under the Stars? We expect an update a bit later today, so check back to our All Annapolis Facebook page for that until we get the server thing all resolved!

The Naval Academy released more information about the Midshipman that passed away while on leave. He was Midshipman 1st Class (Senior) Taylor Connors of Utah. He passed away in Philadelphia with his family at his side. He enlisted in the Marines in 2016 and achieved the rank of Corporal prior to getting a nomination to Annapolis from the Secretary of the Navy. He was a physics major and on the Jiu-Jitsu team and a member of the 2nd company. Grief support is available to all students, staff, and faculty.

The Board of Education has approved another charter school in Anne Arundel County. This school. the Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter Elementary School (man that’s a mouthful), will open in the 23-24 school year. They will accommodate 384 students in K through 5 and could grow to 576 students eventually and concentrate on coding, robotics, and virtual reality. So pretty cool–parents will have some more options!

And a big congrats to Comacell “Cell Spitfire” Brown and Cindy Fletcher-Holden–two of the area’s finest muralists! They were chosen to muralize the huge empty wall on the Arundel Center on Calvert Street. This is a 3 or maybe 4-story mural that will overlook the entrance to the Gotts Court Garage. They will be gearing up soon and the latest mural is expected to be done by the end of summer. It was a competitive bid type project and they came out on top! You can see more info on the project at aacounty.org/arundel-center-mural

Gambler? Good news. Starting August 9th, Frontier Airlines will be flying non-stop to Vegas from BWI every day of the week! Right now, through the 13th, they are offering $99 one-way fares..of course, plus taxes and all that! Spirit–who I’d never wish on my worst enemy, and Southwest also fly nonstop from here to Vegas as well! So you have options!

And as we wrap on the news… Target, as they are trying to figure out their space in the retail world reported yesterday that we might see some huge price cuts in the future as they clear out excess inventory as they quote ” adapt to changes in consumer spending habits.” They took a financial beating last quarter. People still buy the essentials, but they have backed off the non-essential items so that is where you may see some sales. Amazon’s Prime Day is usually during the first half of July–so if I were a betting man, I might expect to see Target go head to head and compete.

And, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Bo’s Effort. Followed by Rehab 2 Perform on the 18th. Of course, always looking for suggestions–so send them along. And if you didn’t, make sure you listen to the bonus pod we just dropped with Jess Pachler all about the upcoming Eastport A Rockin

As always a thank you to the sponsors for today's Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Alpha Engineering!

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather-all of that gets underway in a bit…so, hang tight!

