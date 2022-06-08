June 8, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Sextortion. Firefighter Raises. Midshipman Death. Front Stairs Concerts. Eastport A Rockin!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Maryland State Police warning of an uptick of sextortion schemes targeting youth. Annapolis firefighters and other employees will be getting raises, but not like the popo. A Midshipman from the USNA has died while on leave. Sephora is coming to Kohls. The Front Stairs Concert Series is coming to Maryland Hall. And a bonus pod all about Eastport A Rockin’ is coming to you!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Nothing like a server crash to force your hand to edit all those local business spotlights and bonus podcasts. It also figures, almost like the server knows we just contracted for a larger one so it decided to screw with me. Ah, technology–love it and hate it!. OK let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Maryland State Police are warning of sextortion scams targeting minors. The gist is that a scammer, usually abroad and easily able to elude prosecution, befriends a minor online under the guise of taking a romantic interest in them. Eventually asking for explicit photos (and may be returning some). Once they get them, they demand payment in gift cards or prepaid credit cards or they will release the photos to parents, and friends and posted online. Standard Internet safety should preclude this–never click on unknown links, do not chat with someone you do not know or have not verified, don’t take nudies, don’t send nudies. And for parents, make sure you keep an eye on what your kids are doing.

Sad news out of the Naval Academy. The Academy has confirmed that a midshipman died while on leave. Per their standard protocol, they will not release any more information until 24 hours have passed from the next of kin notification. The Academy is making grief support and counseling available to students, faculty, and staff. We may have an update on this a bit later today on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

Remember last week when we said the Annapolis police were thrilled with their 19% raises? Well, they still are, but the rank and file firefighters and other unionized employees of the city are swallowing a bitter pill. Their union was only able to negotiate a 5% increase along with $6,000 in bonuses to be paid out over two years. Starting salary for firefighters is $47,000 and for police, it is $60,000.

Sephora, that perfume store in the Annapolis Mall… they are opening two sub-stores in the area inside Kohl’s department stores. Not all of them, but the Severna Park and Severn stores will have a 2,500-square-foot mini-store just as you walk in. This is not new to Sephora or Kohls–they already have 200 in other states and both say it has been successful. Kohl’s is struggling to find its place in the retail niche. Tough competition from big-box stores and online are hurting them and they made a kind of a deal with the devil … also known as Amazon. If you ever need to return something to Amazon–no need to pack it up and ship it back, just drop it off at Kohls. And I have used it and it is efficient and convenient.

And as we start to wrap up the news, Maryland Hall announced the return of their Front Stairs Concert Series and it begins this Friday. In conjunction with Annapolis Arts Week, they are having sketch night. Art Farm will be there to help you sketch some of the outdoor art at Maryland Hall. And throughout the summer you can expect to see the US Navy Band, a Youth Artist Showcase, songs from Live Arts Maryland, Jazz, and more. Most are free, some require a ticket. We do have the full schedule at EyeOnAnnapolis.net or you can always head to MarylandHall.org for the deets as well.

