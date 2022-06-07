June 7, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Shots Fired. Case Closed. Groping Guard. Healthy Bay. Irish Fest!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Gimme this weather ALL year long and I am golden! Well, it’s Tuesday and we have four more days until the weekend–and Bands in the Sand on Saturday with G Love & Special Sauce–cannot wait! OK, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Yesterday, we told you about some shots fired in Annapolis but were unsure of the neighborhood, but now we know. And it is not good. On Saturday at 12:22 am, the Annapolis Police were called to the Robinwood community for shots fired. When they arrived they found evidence and a building that sustained damage. No suspects and no injuries were reported. And get this, 36 minutes later at Jackson and President Streets they were called for another set of shots fired–this is just outside the Eastport Terrace community, and this time, a motorist was driving along President Street and a car was caught in the line of fire. Police found bullet holes in the car as well as spent shell casings at the intersection of President and Jackson. I need to update my count of shots being fired–I lost track!

But some great news from APD. Back in July of 2020 a man was shot and killed in his car on Primrose Court near Truxtun Park. Police believed he was there to buy or sell a vehicle. Well, after nearly two years, they have arrested a suspect in the case and charged the 18-year-old from Brooklyn Park. He was currently being held in jail for the murder of Devin Scott Freeman in Brooklyn Park on February 27th of this year. Now, he has been charged with the murder of Walters Elangwe. Since he was 16 at the time of the Annapolis murder, I suspect his attorney will try to have this case knocked back to juvenile court. And great job on APD closing an older case!

A corrections officer at the Jennifer Road Detention Center quit on Sunday after he was arrested and charged with groping a female inmate. That’s assault, a fourth-degree sex offense, and committing a sexual offense against an inmate. Police say that video footage shows a female inmate was mooning someone and the officer reached into the cell making hand-to-skin contact. The inmate says it was not consensual and that when he reached in, he touched her genitals. The former guard is 41 and an Upper Marlboro resident.

Maybe Ann Alsina can explain this a bit better on Monday and what the ramifications might be, but Under Armour was removed from the S&P 500. Under Armour has been underperforming of late and the S&P 500 requires a market capitalization of $13.1 billion, while their new exchange, the S&P Midcap 400 only requires $3.6 billion. Under Armour’s current market cap is $4.86 billion.

Some better news for the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science released the annual report car and last semester the Bay buckled down, worked hard, and raised its D to a C. The watershed covers a six-state area…Maryland, Delaware, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and DC. So good on the Bay–keep getting better!

Here’s something that will be getting better…the Annapolis Irish Festival! It’s back after a two-year Covid hiatus and will be better than ever. It is only one day this year, so put July 16th on your calendar for a fun day for the family–great music, Hold Fast, Barleyjuice, Gaelic Storm, Scythian and others will pack the stage. Culture, food, a great kids’ area, and just a great time for the entire family. Tickets are on sale now at annapolisirishfestival.com Get them today. We’ll be doing a bonus pod about the festival coming up in a week or so. And if you are feeling lucky–there’s a good chance we might have some freebies to give away! So stay tuned!

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage. If you are a Billy Joel fan, this is for you! No, sorry, not Billy Joel, but one of the best-damned tribute Billy Joel bands–Hudson River Line will be at Rams Head On Stage n June 17th! Are you up for it? They are great seats and all you need to do is reach out to me on Twitter or email and let me know you want to go, and I might pick you! If you won recently take a pass on this and let someone else win. And make sure you check out all the other great shows coming up at Ram Head at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Bo’s Effort–a great non-profit doing some pretty incredible and big things! And I think I screwed up and said Rehab 2 Perform was this weekend–no, they are NEXT weekend! And I am working on bonus pods too–just recorded another one yesterday–I need to hire an audio editor!

Alright, that’s it, and a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Rehab 2 Perform, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And all that’s coming up, in just a bit.

