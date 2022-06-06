June 6, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Boating Fatality. Annapolis Stabbing. Anne Arundel Murder. And A Bunch Of Good News!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A Crofton man died in a boating accident. Annapolis Police are investigating a stabbing and another volley of shots fired while Anne Arundel is investigating the County’s seventh murder. Chesapeake Arts Center has a fantastic all-ages concert coming up. UMBWMC shattered records in their recent golf tournament. Cathy Martin of Arnold is the new CCCO at Luminis Health. And some pod news for you!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, June 6th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

What a spectacular weekend! Pride was off the hook..and huge congrats to Annapolis Pride for bringing love and happiness to town! The Tour de Talbot bike ride was also a great time–and ran into Mayor Buckley, David Jarrell, and Mike Mallinoff at a rest stop–really well-run event. And last night I saw Back to the Future at the Landmark Theatres at Harbour Center! Remember they have free movies Monday through Wednesday–just show up! They open for realz on Thursday! OK enough reminiscing over the weekend, it is Monday and we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

A Crofton man died this weekend in a boating accident. At about 6:00 pm on Saturday, a center console boat struck a channel marker in the West River throwing all six passengers into the water. One, Nick Barton, 21, of Crofton did not resurface and his body was later located. The DNR’s Natural Resources Police are investigating.

The Annapolis Police are investigating a stabbing. It happened last Thursday night in the Robinwood Community. An adult male was flown to shock trauma in Baltimore and the police said he was in stable condition. We hope to have an update on this later. Also, on Saturday night, we have heard reports of another volley of shots being fired, and have the audio. It is unclear if it was in Robinwood or in the Harbor House or Eastport Terrace Community. The Annapolis Police have not released any info on this, and hopefully, they will this morning. So, stay tuned on that one as well.

And the Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the seventh murder in the County. On Thursday night, they were called to Millwright Court in Millersville for a motor vehicle accident. When they arrived they found a man shot to death behind the wheel of a car that had lost control and struck several other vehicles. The deceased is identified as Markail Johnson, 22, of Glen Burnie and police are asking anyone that may have info to contact them at 410-222-4731

A date for your calendar! Chesapeake Arts Center–that fabulous arts complex in Brooklyn Park is hosting an all-ages concert on the 25th of June featuring regional favorite— Here’s To The Night–an amazing cover band! The kids from Priddy Music Academy will open the show. Proceeds will go to Chesapeake Arts Center to help them bring more artful goodness to us all. Tickets are going fast at chesapeakearts.org

UMBWMC—for those not in the acronym know…that is the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center…recently held its 25th annual golf tourney and raised a whopping $217,000 for enhancements to the campus. So congrats to the folks that put that one together at Queenstown Golf!

Speaking of hospitals, Luminis Health, the parent of AAMC and Doctors Hospital in PG County has named Arnold resident Cathy Martin as the Chief Corporate Compliance Officer. And basically, she is there to make sure everyone plays by the rules from regulatory and corporate compliance internal auditing, billing compliance, policies, and more! She was recently the Senior Advisor at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. So she has health and law chops. Probably a great person to have on board!

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight with the blood bank..man seems we were on a hospital roll there for a bit. Up next weekend is Rehab 2 Perform and then, I am not sure! Also on Friday, we dropped two bonus pods–the one I promised with George on the summer and tropical weather forecast, and another with an amazing woman coming to Rams Head on Thursday–Mary Gauthier–to intrigue you there–she was adopted, ran away, got into drugs, spent her 18th birthday in jail. Got clean, opened an award-winning restaurant in Boston, and THEN found another hugely successful career as a singer working with John Prine, Willie Nelson, Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, and a bunch more! DO check that out and if you can..go see that show! I do have a bonus pod that will drop this week too I hope.. with Mary Angela Hardwick of Historic Annapolis all about their new and amazing museum!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company,

Alrighty, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And, of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast. All that coming up in just a bit!

