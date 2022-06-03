June 3, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Annapolis Shooting. 600,000 Diapers. New Superintendent. Busy Weekend!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis Police are investigating a mid-day shooting. Some restaurants are still serving liquor to minors. Don't drink and drive a stolen golf cart. Glen Burnie Farmer's Market was delayed a year. 600,000 diapers were distributed from the Anne Arundel County Food Bank yesterday. The Board of Education has made a selection for the new Superintendent. And it is a JAM-packed weekend of events from parades and fests to dining to concerts to ceremonies!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 3rd, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Wow..what a storm yesterday afternoon. I have sliders out to a patio and when I glanced over, there was a gigantic puddle of rainwater. Wonder. how much rain we got and how fast? When I sat down with George, he warned me about these downpours–and more. That’s all in a bonus pod. But for now, it is Friday, so let’s bring on the weekend and today’s news, shall we?

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a mid-day shooting that happened outside of Gilma’s Beauty Salon on Fairfax Road. An adult male was flown to shock-trauma for a gunshot wound to the chest. The police said he was in stable condition. We do not have any more details, but it all went down just after noon yesterday. And for those trying to place the business, it is in the little shopping center at Chinquapin Round Road and what I always called Old Forest Drive..but apparently, that little sprit before it goes right is considered Fairfax!

On May 23rd, the police also did an alcohol compliance check. They checked 8 restaurants in the City of Annapolis and half of them went and served an underage cadet. Lemongrass, Pauls’s Homewood Cafe, Tequila Sunrise, and the Westin Annapolis were all on the ball. Carpaccio, The Graduate, Mi Lindo Cancun, and Sin Fronteras all served the minor and were cited. They will have to appear before the liquor board and likely pay a fine.

And in Anne Arundel County, police arrested a 25-year-old Davidsonville man for driving a stolen vehicle and for being intoxicated while doing so. On Wednesday at 10:45 pm, police observed the vehicle without lights near Beards Point Road and Central Avenue. They pursued the vehicle and made the stop at Riva Road and Central Avenue and arrested and charged the man accordingly. The unique part of this story–he was driving a stolen golf cart!

Anne Arundel County Public School Board of Education has said they have selected the person who will be the next Superintendent. They will make an announcement in two weeks and if they accept the offer they will start on July 1st. Salary is in the $250 to $300K range. And as to the delay in announcing…they need to allow the candidate to make the notifications to their current school. Boy, I hope they got this right. I still think they blew it by not renewing Arlotto’s contract. Like Julia Roberts said in Pretty Woman–

CLIP

This is kind of a bummer because I love a good farmer’s market. Last year, the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp and the Northern Anne Arundel Chamber created a farmers market at the Glen Burnie Town Center. But due to the construction of the ice rink there, they have delayed opening it this year.. and will open it in June of 2023. This stinks…why couldn’t it be held in the nearby county property that used to house the Board of Elections Annex or some other place?

But in some better news. 600,000 diapers left Crownsville yesterday. The Department of General Services for Maryland was able to use some of that federal money to buy diapers and wipes–as anyone with kids knows that is a HUGE expense. And they came into our very own Anne Arundel County Food Bank in two tractor-trailers and in one day were re-distributed to more than 40 organizations across the state that host baby pantries. Pretty cool. And I am still trying to grasp what more than half a million diapers look like!

And as we wrap it up..a BUSY BUSY weekend, and the weather looks spectacular… Take a deep breath. I will be riding the Tour de Talbot in Easton on Saturday morning and then hopping back here for the noon step off of the Annapolis Pride Parade followed by the Pride Festival. And Saturday evening–a special Dinner under the Stars on West Street. Saturday in Annapolis will be lit! Sliding into Sunday, it is the first Sunday Arts Festival and that also coincides with the kick-off of Annapolis Arts Week–and rumor has it Jeff Huntington will be painting a mural on Sunday! A little more subdued, from 1 pm to 3 pm there will be a commemoration of the firefighters who have lost their lives protecting us..this is at the Firefighters Memorial on Calvert Street–right across from the Treasury building. Just over the border on Sunday at the Baysox Stadium is the return of Nitro Circus…if you missed it here in Annapolis back in 2017 I think…. definitely go check that out. And to wrap up the weekend, Art in Public Places is hosting a free concert at City Dock from 6 pm to 10 pm. WHEW!

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. Up tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight — the AAMC Blood Donor Center and Bloodmobile and next week, Bo’s Effort, and following that–Rehab 2 Perform which has expanded once again!

And finally., as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company!

It’s Friday, with a busy weekend ahead of us, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

