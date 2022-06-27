June 27, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Two Fatal Accidents. TRP Volunteers Needed. Postage Rising!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And- Alpha Engineering

Today…

Two fatal accidents in Glen Burnie over the weekend. The Department of Aging is looking for volunteers to make phone calls to seniors. On July 10th it will cost more to mail a letter. And some pod news to round out the day. Note: there will not be a DNB released on July 1st or 4th!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, June 27th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, the bad news is I screwed up and slid in Thursday’s weather forecast on Friday. The good news is people actually listen to this thing judging by the number of texts, emails, and DMs I got telling me I screwed up! Sorry about that! And housekeeping–we are taking a break on Friday the 1st of July and Monday the 4th, just so you know! Well. it is Monday and we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Tragic weekend up in Glen Burnie. On Saturday morning at about 2 am, a passing motorist called 911 to report a person lying in the roadway on Baltimore and Annapolis Boulevard near the Route 10 interchange. When police arrived they found a 56-year-old Glen Burnie man deceased. He had apparently been using a walker and may have been in the travel portion of the roadway and the car fled the scene. They do not know how long he was there prior to police and EMS arrival and they do not have any information on the vehicle.

And a short distance away on Point Pleasant Road, a 21-yeaR-old woman was killed when her Subaru crossed the center line and collided head-first with an oncoming pickup truck. This happened at about 4 pm on Saturday. She too was pronounced deceased at the scene and her 3-year-old son was also injured and transported to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics for treatment. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

Let’s move on to some better news! This is a cool program developed under former County Executive Schuh I think–but the Department of Aging is looking for volunteers to man the Telephone Reassurance Program. This is a program that will call senior and vulnerable adults every day to just check-in and see how they are doing. And if needed facilitate arranging any additional care. This is perfect for seniors that live alone with family away. If no answer, they try a few more times quickly, and then a police officer heads out to check in. Anyhow, after some training, they are looking for some folks that can spare some time each month from 8:00 am to 10:30 am to make the calls. They can be done from home so it is pretty convenient! There is a background check, training, and an app required but you can get more info at 410-222-4375 or at aacounty.org and head to the Department of Aging and you will see a link!

Do you have some graduation thank-yous to mail? The price of mail is going up on July 10th. A first-class stamp will now be 60 cents and the post office is quick to point out that despite the 6.5% increase, it is still lower than the current rate of inflation. But pretty much all packages and letters will increase and they are looking for additional increases for their products like post office boxes, certified, insured, and registered mail as well as money orders. While 60 cents is still a bargain for sure…I am getting a bit tired of the signs at the Eastport Post Office saying that they are closed because no one showed up for work. Guess that whole, rain, sleet, snow, hail thing is a thing of the past.

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight with Muralize -It on Saturday. Up next week, Tru Centered Chiropractic–a really interesting one for me! And we have a bonus pod this afternoon–likely at noon all about the return of the Annapolis Irish Festival on July 16th! Remember to save $5 off all of your tickets with the code 5offeye22 and you can get them at annapolisirishfestival.com

OK, that’s it for today, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company,

Alrighty, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report.And, of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast–provided I put the right file in place. All that coming up in just a bit!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast