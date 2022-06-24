June 24, 2022 | Daily News Brief | APD: My Bad. Shooting Arrest. School News. Historic Annapolis News.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis Police released the information about an armed robbery in May just yesterday after our editorial. They also caught a suspect in a recent shooting. AACPS has a new Acting Superintendent and the new SMOB, Zachary McGrath, is due to be sworn in. Shuffling the chairs at Historic Annapolis. Some great music at the Maryland State Fair. Eastport A Rockin is coming and a personal plea for prayers and/or financial help for a friend of all of ours Paul Gillespie who just underwent a triple bypass. And pod news for the weekend and beyond!

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 24th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, I told you the skies would clear up for Tides and Tunes and boy did they–what a spectacular evening. And even more spectacular is that today is Friday, so let’s bring on the weekend and today’s news, shall we?

Well, our editorial about the police not reporting certain crimes looks like it had an impact. The Annapolis Police finally released the info on the armed robbery way back in May along with a note saying that it was not listed and was an oversight on their part and no one inside or outside the department requested that it not be released. They also discovered another robbery that was similarly not reported. And they wrapped it up by saying that their Lexis Nexus Crime Map has not been updated in a long time (we looked..almost a year) but they are bringing on a new map shortly. In the meantime, we have a google map of the reported crimes on EyeOnAnnapolis.net you can always check out. But as we learned, it may not be accurate as we can only go on what the police choose to release.

More APD news. On June 2nd, there was a shooting at a hair salon on Fairfax Road that sent a man to shock trauma with gunshot wounds to his chest. Police were able to identify the suspect in the case that same day and applied for an arrest warrant and yesterday, they found him and arrested him. He is a 23-year-old male from Millersville and has been charged with attempted 1st and 2nd-degree murder and several other charges. He is being held without bail. So kudos to the APD when kudos are due!

This was a surprise. Historic Annapolis announced that long-time CEO and President Robert Clark has stepped away from the position effective immediately and is being replaced by long-time SVP of Preservation Karen Brown. Clark will be moving into a newly created position as Executive Chairman. In this role, he will be able to concentrate on strategic planning for Historic Annapolis and some of the fundraising. We spoke to a Board member and they said that the entire board is thrilled with the changes and this allows Robert to continue to be a big-picture guy, while Karen can manage the day-to-day of the organization. Along with this change, they also announced that they hired Traci Ramsey as VP of Advancement (fancy word for fundraising) and she comes from a 16-year stint as the Development Director at Indian Creek School.

AACPS school news. Monique Jackson, the Deputy Superintendent for Student and School Support has been selected as the Acting Superintendent for the system until Dr. Mark Bedell relocates from Kansas City and takes over the reins. It is expected that Jackson will lead the district until August 8th.

Another school leader, well not quite yet but soon. Zachary McGrath was approved by the Governor as the next Student Member of the Board of Education. He is a rising senior at Severna Park High School and will be sworn in as the 49th student member at 10 am on Friday, July 1st. This position is the only one in the country that allows the student member to have full and equal voting rights. As to Zachary’s focus for the coming year–student quality of life, student engagement, environmental justice, and equity. Congratulations to Zachary McGrath!

The Maryland State Fair runs from August 25th to September 11th and they announced their musical lineup this year and boy there is a little something for everyone! Rapper Nelly. country stars Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina, Styx for the old fogies like me–fun fact they were my very first concert ever. Tickets go on sale today at 10 am and I think I am gonna get some just for nostalgia’s sake!

And as we wrap it up… after a 2-year hiatus, Eastport A Rockin is back in person and I am psyched! We gave away ten pairs of General Admission tickets and a pair of VIP tickets so I hope to see everyone out there. 11 am to 8 pm Saturday at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park in Eastport. And if you missed it, check out the bonus pod we did with Jessica the organizer. It dropped a week or so ago–so scroll back, or head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net we re-posted it there yesterday, and will be one of the top ones in the podcast category!

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. Up tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight — Muralize It…next weekend Tru Centered Chiropractic. And for some bonus pods next week…the Annapolis Irish Festival –tix on sale and you can save $5 with 5offeye22 at AnnapolisIrishFestival.com and another one with Stephanie Bolster McCannon who you probably don’t know, but she has some great messages for us all!

And a personal note. A good friend of mine and many of yours I am sure–Paul Gillespie, the SOLE photographer for The Capital just underwent a triple bypass. If you can wish him and his wife Jennifer some healing thoughts that would be appreciated, and if you can spare a few dollars to them deal with all of the non-insurance expenses that will pop up as he recovers for what may be up to 12 weeks–please do. There is a GoFundMe running–it’s all over Facebook or you can search for Paul Gillespie on GoFundMe.com. And thank you!

And finally, as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company!

It’s Friday, with a busy weekend ahead of us, the weather looks good so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

