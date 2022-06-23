June 23, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Gas Tax Bickering. Police Accountability Board. Wilbourne Estates. Rodney Barnes

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Politicians are pointing fingers at each other trying to enact or prevent a gas tax holiday. We now have a Police Accountability Board seated. HACA cut the ribbon on Wilbourne Estates, the newest public housing community in Annapolis. Heritage Harbour kicked butt in a recent food drive for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. And Rodney Barnes will be getting the key to the City on Friday night at Maryland Hall! And of course, some pod news and a pair of discount codes for the Annapolis Irish Festival and sailings on the Skipjack Wilma Lee at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park.

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Just checked out DCMDVA weather and it looks like some rain today but it should clear out for the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s Tides and Tunes..with Honey Sol tonight. See ya there. And speaking of AMM–here’s a code to use all summer long for most of the Wilma Lee skipjack sailings.. EOA5 …that baby will save you $5 off every ticket for most sailings–highly recommend the sunset one! OK, let’s get into the news, shall we?

The bickering continues. President Biden is asking Congress to lift the gas tax and asking states to do the same. All the republicans came out with statements asking our federal reps to lift it and also called for our state to lift it. Even Comptroller Franchot has asked to have it lifted. He says he cannot do it and the legislature needs to do it. The legislature has no interest in doing it. Hogan says Franchot can do it. So there’s a not-so-polite term that starts with “circle” that I will not use to describe what is going on here. Anyhow, if the feds act, we might see an 18-cent break at the pump. If the state acts, we might see a 36-cent break at the pump. But, our legislature enacted some inflation tax rate increases, and that 36 cents is headed up to 42 cents by the fourth of July if they do nothing! And the finger-pointing continues. Stay tuned!

On Monday, the Anne Arundel County Council appointed eight-ninths of the mandated Police Accountability Board. The last 9th is someone from the City of Annapolis and the Mayor has yet to name the appointee. But of the eight that were appointed, two are former law enforcement officers, others are a pastor, teacher, attorney, local business owner, a law and public policy expert with AACPS, and a behavioral health expert. When County Executive Pittman made the appointments he did so with an eye to having the diversity reflect the most heavily policed communities. Four members are Black, two are white, and two are Hispanic. The Board will be tasked with investigating complaints against both the Anne Arundel County and Annapolis City Police.

Newtowne 20 is no more! Well, that community has been no more for a while as they rebuilt it. And yesterday HACA, the City, and Pennrose (the developer) celebrated the grand re-opening of Wilbourne Estates. Named for the former HACA Executive Director. The new community sits behind the Woodside Gardens Apartments off of Forest Drive and consists of 78 new apartments and a 3,500-square-foot clubhouse along with plenty of recreation space. A ton of politicians were on hand to cut the ribbon because–well that’s what politicians do and it is an election year. The residents who were displaced when the old Newtowne 20 was demolished had the first opportunity to move into the new digs. It was a $25 million dollar project with a number of funding sources. And up next, according to the current HACA Executive Director Melissa Maddox-Evans — Eastport Terrace and Harbour House!

Man, Heritage Harbour stepped up to the plate with some food. They held their 11th annual food drive for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. 40 volunteers went door to door to more than 1,800 homes to collect food and donations. They came up with 5,320 pounds of food and more than $13,000 in cash donations! And as I have said before, the need is great. The food bank is experiencing a 205% increase in meals served since pre-pandemic and last year served more than 2.5 million meals last year!

Hey go to Eventbrite and look up Rodney Barnes Key To The City and grab a ticket if you are around on Friday night. Rodney is an Eastport native and is the producer of the HBO documentary The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. The event is at Maryland Hall and it is free–but you need a ticket. There will be a screening of the film and a Q&A with Rodney afterward. And I have heard what I consider a fairly well-sourced person that there might be a …shall we say well-known Los Angeles Laker present. And Rodney will be signing and hanging out at Third Eye Comics on Saturday as well!

Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Muralize It–crap I need to upload that. Next weekend it is Tru Centered Chiropractic! And if you missed it yesterday–DO listen to the bonus pod we dropped with Liza Roe, the Sober Poet!

Tonight–tides and tunes at the Maritime Museum and remember EOA5 saves you $5 on the Wilma Lee. And 5offeye22 saves you $5 at the Annapolis Irish Festival!

And that's a wrap.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather-all of that gets underway in a bit…so, hang tight!

