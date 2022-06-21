June 21, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Ticket-Palooza Giveaway! Hospice News. Killarney News!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Tonight and tomorrow are your only chances to see Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones–they are at Killarney House. And it is a ticket-palooza giveaway from Rams Head On Stage, Eastport A Rockin, and the Annapolis Irish Festival.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Make sure you check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later today. I am riled up and am sitting on an editorial for a few more hours to make sure my ducks are in a line. But I suspect when you read it (too complicated to do in a rant here), you will be fired up as well. So there’s THAT that you have to look forward to. But for now, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Kudos to the Hospice of the Chesapeake and their big fundraiser Fashion for a Cause held for the 12th time at Porsche Annapolis. More than 350 people attended and they brought in a whopping $175,000 for Chesapeake Kids–which is their program to support kids living with and affected by advanced illness and loss. We have a great video on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and I see some of my favorite people making cameos–Jason Cherry from Mission Escape Rooms, Daphne, Evangeline, and Steve from Zachary’s Jewelers, Austin Anderson from Daylyy and his dad Brett Anderson from Pyramid Builders, and even a millisecond of my good friend and recent cycling partner Gene Deems. Great job everyone!

Speaking of the Hospice. They acquired another hospice. For some reason, I never think of them as traditional businesses and going through mergers and acquisitions, but, yeah I guess they do! Well, they have now acquired the Calvert Hospice effective June 14th. Calvert Hospice will be absorbed into the umbrella Hospice of the Chesapeake and will still be headquartered in Pasadena and will retain the same executive leadership on the corporate level. With the acquisition, Hospice will be caring for 630+ patients each day throughout the region. And for those not familiar with Hospice, please become familiar before a loved one nears the end of their life. While not this Hospice, the program in Florida was so helpful to my sister and me when our parents passed away–just a terrific concept and we’re fortunate to have such a fine one here in Anne Arundel County!

Into Irish music. Tonight and tomorrow at Killarney House, it is Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones for two shows. Fresh off the plane from Ireland and headed to Davidsonville. Tickets are still available…not many and they are $25 at killarneyhousepub.com I saw them a few years back and they put on a great show. So if you are looking for something to do tonight or tomorrow… there you go!

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage. and not just any ticket Tuesday, it is Ticket-Palooza Tuesday because everything big and exciting seems to be a palooza. But listen up I have a LOT of tickets and they are all going today. Select one of the following shows and get in touch with me–[email protected] or Twitter DM @eyeonannapolis and tell me which show you want and I might hook you up.

Black Sabbitch tomorrow night

Darrell Scott and Robbie Fulks on Thursday

Eastport A Rockin on Saturday

Cam Cole next Tuesday the 28th

Maggie Rose next Wednesday the 29th

And the Annapolis Irish Festival on July 16th

Just let me know which ones, and you may score! And make sure you check out all the other great shows coming up at Ram Head at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. Hope you checked out the Liliac bonus pod Melody was a lot of fun and while not my usual genre, I am going to that show…because I like a show and I know they are bringing it! Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Muralize It–two great Argentinian women! And next weekend, Tru Centered Chiropractic!

Alright, that's it

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And all that’s coming up, in just a bit.

