June 20, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Juneteenth. Road Rage. AAEDC Chief Quits. AACPS Signs Contract With New Supe. Contests!

Today…

Here’s what is open and what is not on Juneteenth. A Pennsylvania man was arrested after pointing a gun at a motorist on I-97. The CEO of the Economic Development Corporation has suddenly left. The Board of Education formally signed new Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell’s contract. AAMC earns kudos for stroke care. A bonus pod over the weekend with Historic Annapolis and another one today at noon. A chance to win tickets to Eastport A Rockin and a discount code for the Annapolis Irish Festival!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, June 20th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

George and DCMDVA Weather done good this weekend! After a hot Friday, the weekend was spectacular for a parade, festival and fireworks, and yesterday I got up really early and did a 15 mile ride on the Kent Island Cross Island Trail…might have crossed paths with six people total AND I beat that horrible traffic. Well. it is Monday and we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

And Happy Juneteenth! While actual Juneteenth was yesterday, today is the Federal, State and Local holiday so most government services, post offices, banks, stock markets, and the like will be closed. Many private employers have also decided to make this a company holiday as well. Transit will be on a Sunday schedule; but trash will be picked up as usual.

The Maryland State Police have arrested a man from my old stomping grounds in PA. A 21-year old man from Hatfield got into a road rage incident on I-97 near Dorsey Road on Friday evening and he pulled a gun and pointed it to another car. The cars collided and there were no injuries. When police arrived they discovered that the weapon had been reported stolen in Baltimore City. The man was taken into custody and charged accordingly. Interesting, I just read that 44 people a month are shot and killed or injured in road rage incidents across the US. This is up from 22 per month pre-pandemic. Scary statistic.

It is official. Anne Arundel County Board of Education has signed the contract for our new Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Mark Bedell. He will officially start in August after relocating from Kansas City. In signing the contract, Bedell, addressing how he will lead the system said ” Education is the pathway to economic prosperity. If we do education right, it doesn’t matter how you show up and where you come from, you can overcome.” And he continued that he is the “Superintendent of all” and has a goal to have Anne Arundel County be a top-five district in the state. Dr. Bedell will make $305,000 a year with opportunities for bonuses throughout his four-year contract. Welcome aboard Dr. Bedell!

Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman announced that Ben Birge, who was briefly the Chief Accounting Officer for the County and subsequently led the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation left. Apparently he left on Friday and no one is talking about why or what happened to make a CEO leave with no notice. Pittman immediately named Jill Seamon who is the Administrative Officer for AAEDC as Interim CEO. We’re gonna see what we can find out so stay tuned; this is a bit unusual.

AAMC is earning more kudos. This time from the American Heart Association. The hospital was recently honored with the Gold Plus Get With the Guidelines Stroke Quality achievement award. The Get With the Guidelines program is a joint program between the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association to improve stroke care by adhering to strict. guidelines for care. So more kudos to AAMC!

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight with Rehab2 Perform and their new location in Gambrills–and if you have a need for PT or rehab…do check them out. We dropped a long-overdue podcast with Mary-Angela Hardwick and Historic Annapolis and the fantastic new museum and exhibit. Annapolis: An American Story–so DO give that a listen–she’d really fascinating and the museum is amazing! And later today another bonus pod with Liliac–they are a 5 piece heavy metal family band coming to Rams Head a great talk with Melody and they are like the Partridge Family–with an edge.. a really hard edge! That drops at noon!

And speaking of bands…. I have a pair of tickets to Eastport A Rockin this Saturday. But I want them to go to someone new to the area that has never been. If you have never been, shoot me an email at [email protected] or slide into a Twitter DM @eyeonannapolis and let me know the month and year you moved to the area. The newest of the newbies will score a pair of tickets on me! And for those looking to go to the Annapolis Irish Festival–remember 5offeye22 will save you five bucks on each ticket…thats the number five, off, eye (like eyeball or eye on annapolis) 22 like this year… 5 off eye 22

OK, that's it for today,

Alrighty, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report…hopefully, the markets will take the day off today and get their act together! And, of course , George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast.

