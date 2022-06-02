June 2, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Murder. Hatchet Robbery. Landmark Theatres Opening. Annapolis Songwriters Festival. Harold Black.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a murder in Glen Burnie and a thief with a hatchet in South County; they also wrote a lot of tickets last week! More details and ticket info on the Annapolis Songwriters Festival. Landmark Theatres is opening up in the Harbour Center this weekend and there are free tickets up for grabs! Harold Brown is coming to Annapolis in mid-July. Pod news and more!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I have some great news that will likely make a bunch of people happy today! But, first, we need to get through some of the yuck. So, let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the County’s sixth murder of the year. Yesterday at about 4 am, they were called to the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane in Glen Burnie for shots fired call. When they arrived they found a deceased male with multiple gunshots. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police are investigating, but they have not released the name of the victim, nor do they know his age. If anyone has any info… 410-222-4731 is the number.

A few months ago, we had a few robberies committed with an ax in Annapolis. Now there is a thief using a hatchet in South County. On Tuesday morning, a thinly built black man walked into the Dash In convenience store on Mt Zion Marlboro Road in Lothian. He pulled out a hatchet, threatened an employee, jumped over the counter, stole money and cigarettes, and fled on foot. Police were unable to locate him, so if anyone has info– 410-222-4720.

We told you the police would be looking for unbuckled and distracted drivers a few weeks ago. And Anne Arundel County Police did just that from May 22nd to May 29th with high visibility and high-intensity operation. They targeted the major roads in the County–Rt 2, Rt 3, Rt 4, Ft. Smallwood, Ordnance…and made 452 traffic stops, issued 359 citations, 544 written warnings, 47 repair orders, and for 84 unlucky people–they were arrested for outstanding warrants, drugs, alcohol, weapons, and other arrestable offenses. And while I’d hate to be on the receiving end of that… I am glad the police are out there working and reminding others to not be jackasses on the road!

OK onto the great stuff. Several months ago we told you about the Inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival. Last month we told you the dates. Now we know more details. The dates again are September 15th through 17th and some of the big names we will see are Robert Randolph, Lucinda Williams, Amos Lee, James McMurtry, and Jake Owen! Venues–thee will be more than a dozen, but the biggies are MC3, Maryland Hall, City Dock, and Rams Head On Stage. Rams Head Promotions, BMI and Visit Annapolis and the City are all sponsoring it and tickets will be on sale at noon tomorrow. There will be a mix of ticketed shows and freebies so everyone can enjoy. More details and tickets at annapolissongwritersfestival.com

If that was not exciting enough, Landmark Theatres, the peeps that are taking over the Harbour Center theatres–will have a sneak peek on Sunday the 5th. They will be showing Back to the Future at 4 pm and 7 pm and tickets are free along with popcorn and sodas. BUT, you need to get tickets…we have a link at EyeOnAnnapolis.net for you. But that’s not all.. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday they will be showing free films for everyone–no tickets needed. And on Friday the 10th, they will be up and running! THIS is something I can get excited about!

Last but of great news. Harold Black is coming in Mid July. Harold Black is the name of the new restaurant at the top of Main Street in the old Farmer’s Bank building. They have been renovating for a long time, and now we hear mid-July–which also coincides with the opening of the new Choptank-Annapolis. This is a high-end Italian fare place and a sister to a DC favorite Acqua Al 2. There’s not much on the website but haroldblack.com is the place. Now we have two restaurants in town with the initials HB!

And, that’s all I got–great stuff! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight-Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Blood Donor Center and next Saturday! Bo’s Effort. Of course, always looking for suggestions–so send them along. And if I am motivated today, I will get the bonus pod with George released too!

And that’s a wrap. As always a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Alpha Engineering!

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather-all of that gets underway in a bit…so, hang tight!

