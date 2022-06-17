June 17, 2022 | Daily News Brief | No World Cup For Us. Choptank Gift to HACA. Annapolis Irish Fest Discount Code. Juneteenth!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

FIFA says no World Cup will come to Washington or Baltimore. The Atlas Restaurant Group, owners of the soon-to-be-opened Choptank donated $10,000 to HACA. The Annapolis Irish Festival is back and we have a discount code! Derek Warfield and the Wolfe Tones are coming to Killarney House. And a whole lot of events including Juneteenth celebrations, diner under the stars, a free concert, and a special fundraising event for Ukraine!! And of course a podcast update!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 17th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Hey, we tweaked the server a bit yesterday and as far as I know, there weren’t any outages or overly slow periods! So, that’s a good thing. The tweaking continues and I appreciate your patience. But hey, look at the calendar, it is Friday, so let’s bring on the weekend and today’s news, shall we?

Well the FIFA gods have spoken. And they did not speak kindly of Washington or Baltimore. Looks like the 2026 World Cup will be about 120 miles to the north in the City of Brotherly Love along with Boston, Miami, New York, Kansas City, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Seattle, San Francisco, and LA. And one of the funnier tweets on this situation said… c’mon man, with the amount of bribing going on in these two towns, there’s not enough left over to pay for a soccer match!

This is kind of a cool story I think. I am not sure how it all played out but the Atlas Restaurant Group, the folks that are building Choptank, have given HACA a $10,000 gift to support opening the swimming pool at the Harbour House/Eastport Terrace Communities. Not sure the role the City played in it as the Mayor’s Office termed it a “conveyance of a grant.” But it is good news…I think. And the reason I say I think is that The Capital just had a story yesterday saying that the pool would NOT open due to HACA’s inability to get lifeguards due to a shortage The article said HAVA had four lined up at $20/hour but they bailed on them. And $20/hour is the highest rate in the state. They have tried to share lifeguards with the City and the Truxtun pool, but that has gone nowhere. So, I am hoping this donation or grant will move the needle and get it open!

Monkey Pox is here. And like when COVID rolled into the State, the health department will only say it is in the National Capital Region.. which is PG, Montgomery, Howard, and Anne Arundel Counties. The person is in isolation and not hospitalized and is awaiting some confirming tests. The risk of contracting monkeypox is low and currently, there are no health precautions anyone needs to take. Just be aware I guess!

I know St. Paddy’s Day was 3 months ago, but the Annapolis Irish Fest is only ONE month away. We recorded a podcast with Brendan from ABC Events on Monday, so look for that, but the big news is the lineup– Dublin 5, Scythian, Gaelic Storm, Bastard Bearded Irishmen, Barley Juice, and Hold Fast–so far! Gonna be a great time. Tickets are on sale right now at annapolisirishfestival.com and here’s where it gets good. Tickets are only $25 for a full day of fun. Kids 12 and under are free–but I am gonna shave $5 off of every ticket you buy when you use the code 5offeye22. that is the number 5 off eye (all lowercase) and then the number 22. And no using the code to buy them cheap and scalping them—but do feel free to share the code far and wide!

And in keeping with an Irish theme… Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones are appearing at Killarney House on June 21st and 22nd for two shows! This is a fabulously authentic show and they don’t swing around this area too often. Tickets are $25 and they are going pretty fast. You can grab tickets in person at Killarney House…and if you do that.. try a Dexter Burger–you will not regret it! You can call them up and order them and they’ll be at the door for you. Or you can go online to killarneyhousepub.com

So go there now!

And as we wrap it up..a BUSY weekend, and the weather looks fantastic! Tonight the Juneteenth festivities begin with a Juneteenth Gala at the Westin. And tomorrow it is the big celebration– the Juneteenth Parade steps off from City Dock and goes to the Bates Athletic Complex (this is the reverse of most parades) at noon and from 2 pm to 10 pm there will be a free, fun family fest at Bates with fireworks closing the night out at 930 pm. If a casual dinner under the stars is more your speed, Annapolis has that too. Dinner Under the Stars tomorrow night in the first block of West Street from 5 pm to 10 pm. And across the bridge–the little bridge into Eastport…at the Eastport Democratic Club on Saturday from 2 pm to 7 pm it is the EDC Stands with Ukraine benefit with Ukrainian music, food, and drink along with the standard food, drink, and music of course. Merch sales, auctions, and more. Bring your credit card and help out our friends in Ukraine. Suggested donation at the door–and let’s be real it is not a door..more like a gate…but it is $10. And finally, chill out on a Sunday evening at City Dock with a free concert presented by the Art in Public Places Commission from 6 pm to 10 p, and this week it is the tunes from the Annapolis Jazztet.

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight — Rehab 2 Perform and next week…Muralize It!

