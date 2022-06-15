June 15, 2022 | Daily News Brief | School Bus Crash. Budget Passes. Leadership Anne Arundel Honorees.. Ballots!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

An Anne Arundel County School bus crashed sending 4 students to the hospital. The AACPS Board is prepped to green-light the new superintendent on Friday. County Council passed the budget and it was NOT along party lines for once. Mail-in ballots are on the way for those who can vote in a primary. Marley Station Mall has been sold! Leadership Anne Arundel names 2022 Distinguished Graduates. And the Front Stairs Series returns to Maryland Hall!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Man, yesterday hit me like a can of whoop-ass. Was tired just after noon, and wanted to grab a cat nap–three hours later I woke up with a scratchy throat. Weird. But after scraping my nostrils, the COVID lollipop says I don’t have the Rona–so there’s that! OK let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

But before we get into that…a quick update for the foodies… First Watch, a breakfast, brunch, and lunch place will be opening soon in the Festival at Riva in the place formerly known as Chile’s or Chuy’s. People rave about it and the menu looks pretty good–they have locations in Glen Burnie and Columbia. Also, Crumbl a cookie joint is opening soon at the Annapolis Harbor Center. And not to diss them at all, but I do have to say that the cookies at any 7-Eleven counter are on-point. They are actually baked in the store and the Salted Sea Caramel ones are fantastic!

OK, non-foodie news. An Anne Arundel County school bus with 23 students from Meade Middle crashed yesterday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 pm on Route 198 near Bald Eagle Drive near Laurel. Details are emerging from the Anne Arundel County Police but we know that in addition to the bus, there were at least two other vehicles involved and the bus ended up going off the road into a tree. Four students, the driver, and the bus aide were all taken to the hospital. All injuries were thought to be minor. The students self-evacuated and were reunited with their parents at the scene.

On Friday, the school board will take their vote on offering Dr. Mark Bedell a contract as the next superintendent. It should be a rubber stamp as the board is the one that collaboratively came together to find and hire him. However, there is an option for public input. The meeting begins at 2:30 pm at the school headquarters on Riva Road. If you want to sign up to speak in person or virtually, you need to be one of ten selected and do it before noon today. AACPS.org is the place you want to go and then navigate to the Board and testimony.

Speaking of a collaborative process. The Anne Arundel County Council passed County Executive Pittman’s budget 6-1. This is unusual because typically it is a vote along party lines. County Councilwoman and County Executive Candidate Jessica Haire was the lone dissent. This year’s budget includes some minor tax cuts and grow the rainy day fund. Republican Councilman Volke called it a fiscally responsible budget. And with the way we are all dealing with inflation, that’s probably a good thing! And I have to say, it is refreshing to see opposite sides working together and realizing that a compromise is possible!

400,000 mail-in ballots are on the way to Marylanders as we speak. If you requested a mail-in ballot, look for it in your mailbox in the coming days. Drop boxes have been placed around the state for you to place them, or you can mail them in as well. Some dates to remember–June 18th is the last day to register to vote if you are not registered or change your registration. July 7-14 will be early voting in person–these locations should be on your voter registration card. July 12 is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the primary. And July 19th is the primary, the day to vote in person, and also the date where any mail-in ballots must be postmarked. But the most important part of all this is to get out and vote.

While there is still a for-sale sign at the Annapolis Mall, the Marley Station Mall has a big sold sign. Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group have acquired the mall. They did not disclose the amount but said that Namdar will continue to operate the mall as usual and to look forward to some announcements on new stores and activities. This will be interesting to watch as the mall has been in pretty bad shape over the years and they are rebuilding in a new retail world.

Leadership Anne Arundel is prepping for their Tribute event next Monday at Live! Casino Hotel. And in advance of that, they announced two honorees for their distinguished graduate award. Circuit Court Judge Cathy Vitale has been neck-deep (if not deeper) in the community for as long as I can remember as a county councilwoman, a delegate, and finally a judge. She was a 2004 graduate of the Flagship Program..that’s the one I did last year and I highly recommend it! The other honoree is Jerray Slocum who is a 2020 graduate but has hit the ground running. He is a VP at Shore United Bank (formerly Severn) and has hopped on several non-profit Boards in the community including the Arts Council, Annapolis Rotary, and the ASO. The tribute event is open to the public and a lot of fun. Info and tickets at leadershipaa.org/tribute

And as we wrap it up…THRILLED… THRILLED I SAY.. to announce that Maryland Hall is bringing back their Front Stairs Series. These are outdoor performances on the front stairs appropriately enough. Last year and in 2020 it was a fabulous way to get out of the house, pitch a blanket, and listen to some tunes, or a movie. Kicks off this Friday at 7 pm with the Navy Band. Most, but not all, are free and they do recommend you register in advance if you are going so they can plan. We have a full series calendar at EyeOnAnnapolis.net and of course, you can see it at MarylandHall.org as well.

OK and that’s a wrap on the news! On the local business spotlight, this weekend is Rehab 2 Perform opening their newest location in Gambrills–open house and ribbon cutting on Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm. And next week…Muralize It!

OK, that's it for the news

OK, so now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And of course, we have Bridgett aka Beepr Buzz with all your music news in Annapolis After Dark!

