June 13, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Cop Charged. The Mayor’s Boat. City Manager Resigns. Liquified Congrats!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And- Alpha Engineering

Today…

An Anne Arundel County Police Corporal has been charged with assault and a fourth degree sex offense. Mayor Gavin Buckley wants to have his boat deputized. The Annapolis City Manager has resigned, but theres another one in the wings. Governor Hogan announced a study for a third span of the Bay Bridge. Environmental organizations say 67% of respondents are not in favor of a golf course expansion. Liquified Creative is celebrating 15 years! The Annapolis Town Center will be celebrating PridePalooza. And of course some podcast news!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, June 13th 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

It was supposed to be a cruddy weekend, but turned out amazing! If you missed G Love at Bands in the Sand, you missed a GREAT time, so make sure you jump on those tickets right away next year. Was great to catch up with everyone and have some great food and drink! Well. it is Monday and we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Corporal Keller with the Anne Arundel County Police Department has been suspended with pay after he was charged with second degree assault and a fourth degree sex offense against a contracted co-worker. He is an 8-year veteran of the department and assigned to community services division. Despite being charged last week, the electronic court database has not been updated so we have no additional info. Police say this is an ongoing investigation and asking anyone that may have info to call the Office of Professional Standards at 410-222-8741.

Just a quick follow up to our story on Friday about the deputization of the Mayor’s personal boat. We learned a bit more at the Council meeting and we learned a bit more from some of the Mayor’s neighbors. Despite all that, questions remain and we are working on a story. We have calls and emails into the Harbormaster for the City that have yet to be returned and I want to give her ample time to respond. So, if we do not hear from her by noon today, we will go ahead and publish the story without her comments. Stay tuned.

More City news. City Manager David Jarrell who was spearheading the Hillman Garage project and the City Dock project for the City has resigned his position. He will be assuming the role of Public Works Director sometime in August. He was the prior Director of the department and it is unknown how long he will remain in the position. The position is currently vacant after the former Director left for a position in Prince Georges County. Now taking Jarrell’s place is a familiar name and face. Mike Mallinoff who was the City Manager under former Mayor Josh Cohen and released by former Mayor Pantelides will be nominated as the new City Manager by Mayor Buckley … with council approval which, and based on the way this council seems to vote on everything, this should be a 9-0 vote. Mallinoff had left Charles County a while ago and was hired as the acting Director of Planning and Zoning after that position was vacated when Dr. Sally Nash resigned and took a job in Baltimore. Michael La Place had been hired as a permanent director, but he has yet to start. So as they say..everything old is new again.

Governor Hogan had a big announcement on his way downy ocean on Friday! He announced that the state will be moving forward with a Tier 2 study for a third span of the Bay Bridge. This has nothing to do with construction, just more environmental impact studies at a cost of $28 million. It will look at the impact for 22 miles from the Severn River Bride to the Route 50 split in Queenstown. No timeline or cost (or ability to pay) has been released just yet. And I will revert back to what I said before–I’m doubtful this will happen in most of our lifetimes.

The Severn River Association and the Chesapeake Conservancy release the results of a poll they commissioned about a potential golf course expansion at Greenbury Point. And, no surprise here, 67% of respondents are not in favor of this. Now this is really a cart before the horse situation as there are no plans for any expansion. A proposal was submitted to potentially expand the course, but in order to do that, there are many hoops the Navy will need to jump through. Once they are jumped through, then, they can devise a plan IF it moves forward. There are a lot of IFs involved here and I think many folks feel it is a done deal. I am not so sure.

A quick and hearty congrats to Liquified Creative in Eastport. They have been a great partner of ours for several years, and we even won some fancy awards for our combined Annapolis Gives program during the height of COVID. Of course they win a lot more awards on their own as well, but they are now celebrating 15 years! What started as a basement table with one creative guy , is now a fantastic team with lots of talent running out of a large office in the heart of Eastport. So congrats to Shawn Noratel, and the entire team at Liquified. Proud to call you a partner!

We had our Pride Parade and Fest a few weeks ago, and now it is the Annapolis Town Center’s turn. On Saturday. the 18th, from noon to 3:00 pm, they will play host to PridePalooza. Games, food trucks, crafts, face painting, henna, tie dye shirts and more! Plenty of stores will have Pride specials as well .It is a ticketed event..but wait… proceeds of the ticket sales will go to The Trevor Project which is the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization! Pretty cool. We have a link to tickets on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or you can roll over to the events section at AnnapolisTownCenter.com

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight with Bo’s Effort. Up next week, Rehab2 Perform and their new location in Gambrills. And later today .. with the usual disclaimer about me being motivated…look for a bonus pod with Executive Chef Gregory James from the Inn at Perry Cabin..who also happens to be the Maryland Restaurant Association’s Chef of the Year. And get this…if I am really motivated, look for another bonus pod with Liliac–they are a 5 piece heavy metal family band coming to Rams Head a great talk with Melody and they are like the Partridge Family–with an edge.. a really hard edge!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company,

Alrighty, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And, of course , George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast. All that coming up in just a bit!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast