June 10, 2022 | Daily News Brief | New AACPS Supe. Supplemental Budget. Events!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And- Alpha Engineering

Today…

Sailor Oyster Bar looks to be closed for several months. County Executive Pittman submits a supplemental budget for more bonus money for bus drivers. We have a new Superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Annapolis City Council is considering a really questionable resolution. Governor Hogan gave us a briefing on the State’s COVID plans moving forward. Art Between the Creeks. Londontowne Symphony and Eastport Oyster Boys. Pints 4 Paws. And Bands in the Sand! And of course a podcast update!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 10th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK–so that server swap went better than and quicker than expected. Now, just poking around and making sure things are all working as they should. You should see a faster-responding site–and a bit later this year, I think we’re looking at a redesign. But hey, look at the calendar, it is Friday, so let’s bring on the weekend and today’s news, shall we?

As the owners were able to get into Sailor Oyster Bar to check out the damage, it seems that the restaurant will be closed for several months. There are at least three GoFundMe pages set up to help them in their recovery. In the aftermath of any incident, I tend to be skeptical. While I am sure they are all well-intentioned, without hearing the specific needs and uses for any funds from the owners, personally. I am going to hold off on any contributions.

County Executive Pittman just submitted a supplemental budget for $4.2 million. $2 million to work on pay equity at Anne Arundel Community College, and $2.2 million for hiring and retention bonuses for school bus drivers. Pittman said that the funds will “give our school system the edge it needs to recruit for these critical positions.” Keep in mind that last fall, he gave the schools $4.2 million for the same thing….but it did not work then. This morning there are 28 routes that will not have any service at all and this is with like 8,000 seniors who are already out of school. What is the definition of insanity again?

Speaking of schools–looks like we have a new Superintendent. Dr. Mark Bedell was the final choice by the Board of Education and he will start on July 1st ..at least on paper…there will be an interim superintendent for the first month as he relocates his family. Currently, he is the Superintendent of the Kansas City Public schools and previously worked in Houston and was an assistant superintendent in Baltimore County schools prior to that. The Board will take a formal vote later this afternoon on the hiring and the contract which has not been made public just yet. Welcome aboard Dr. Bedell!

Yesterday, Governor Hogan delivered a COVID update. It was focused on living with COVID and said the state is in good shape for the test to treat infrastructure. This is when you test positive with symptoms or are otherwise vulnerable you will be able to get the oral medication immediately at the same location. The Health Department also launched a portal where people can check to see if they are up to date on vaccines and if not, it will prompt you where to go. Finally, the State is prepared to vaccinate kids under 5 in the coming weeks. The state has pre-ordered nearly 65,000 doses and approval from the FDA is expected in the next week or two.

And as we wrap it up..a BUSY BUSY weekend, and the weather looks reasonably good! Tonight, the 20th iteration of Art Between the Creeks debuts. This is the brainchild of Cindy Fletcher Holden– the co-creator of the mural on the Arundel Center. This is a week-long show kicking off tonight at 6 pm with a free reception at Backyard Boats at 222 Severn Avenue in Eastport. It highlights the wonderful artists that are literally between the creeks–Spa and Back. Other hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm through the 19th. Go check it out. Tomorrow at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm it is the Pints 4 Paws Homebrewing and Craft Beer Festival. Lots of fun and as the name suggests–paws are welcome so bring your pup. And tomorrow evening–musical variety– the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra and the Eastport Oyster Boys team up at Maryland Hall for a concert at 7:30 pm. This is a fundraiser for Annapolis Green, so a great time and a great cause! And also tomorrow, finally, Bands in the Sand at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. It is sold out, but should be a fabulous night on the sand with G. Love and Special Sauce! And on Sunday–we rest!

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. Up tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight — Bo’s Effort and following that–Rehab 2 Perform which has expanded once again!

And finally., as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company!

It’s Friday, with a busy weekend ahead of us, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast