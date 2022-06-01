June 1, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Postal Brawl. SNAP Help. AAMC Kudos. Tiki Bar!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Two mail carriers got into a fight and ended up running their trucks into one another. Anne Arundel County will supplement SNAP benefits for 17,000 over the summer. AAMC lands a spot on Newsweek’s best hospitals for maternity care. Chesapeake Yacht Club celebrates 75 years. Mother Dave and his Tiki Bar goes somewhat viral!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Welcome to day one of hurricane season! Yesterday I ran up to the newish JBs in Severna Park to record a weather pod with George from DCMDVA weather about the upcoming summer season and learned that it is also the first day of meteorological summer. Who knew…but stay tuned for that bonus pod in a day or so. OK let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

We lead off with a funny not funny story. Anne Arundel First Alert tweeted this out yesterday afternoon. USPS Mail Carrier Brawl. Sunset Beach. Rugby Road at Homeland Road. Fight between two mail carriers. The two threw mail at each other and ran the mail trucks into each other. No injuries were reported. One detained. And they have photos! I’ll just leave that one alone right there!

Some help for 17,771 eligible kids in Anne Arundel County who receive SNAP benefits. County Executive Pittman announced yesterday that the county will be supplementing them by about $1.8 million dollars this summer. This will add an additional $30 per child to the monthly SNAP benefit during June, July, and August, and another $10 in December. The County Executive said this is particularly needed now because the families that are SNAP recipients tend to be those hit most hard by inflation. It is limited to the summer months when children are out of school and family grocery bills increase.

AAMC keeps getting awards. This time Newsweek named the Annapolis hospital as one of the best hospitals for maternity care in the US. It’s a pretty elite list as only 161 were chosen. Newsweek and Statista did the ranking and it was based on recommendations from hospital managers across the nation, a review of key hospital data, and a review of patient satisfaction data and surveys. So congrats once again to AAMC!

I had no idea that the Chesapeake Bay Yacht Club down in Shady Side was 75 years old! Well, they are and they are celebrating it in a big way. One of them is the dedication of 2 more state-of-the-art floating docks for the facility. If you’ve never been it is a lot less stuffy than the AYC but has all the amenities you would expect. And they have memberships for landlubbers and non-boat owners as well. And while it is only 30 minutes south of Annapolis…it might as well be a million miles away–so bucolic down in South County. So congrats on 75 years!

And as we begin to wrap up this surprised me. We published an article about a new Tiki Bar that Dave Rather, of Mother’s Bar & Grill, is adding to his restaurant and it went pseudo viral. Published it at 1 pm and by 10 pm last night more than 17,000 views. Just goes to show I will never understand what really resonates! As to the Tiki Bar –Fenced in, lounge chairs, cornhole, other outdoor games, a small stage, and more. Once done, I think it might become THE place to chill this summer!

OK and that’s a wrap on the news! I’m uploading a local business spotlight with the Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Blood Bank for Saturday and next week it is Bo’s Effort! And keep an eye out for a bonus pod with George! We’re always looking for suggestions, so keep them coming!

