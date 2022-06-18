Jeffrey Osborne, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, and Tiffany All Coming to Rams Head OnStage
Rams Head OnStage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Jeffrey Osborne: An Intimate Evening of Jazz
Friday & Saturday, November 4 & 5
8pm | $76.50
Tuesday, September 13
8pm | $59.50
The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents
Saturday, September 17
8:30pm | $45
Monday, October 10
8pm | $39.50
Tuesday, October 18
8pm | $25
Saturday, November 26
8pm | $35
Die Laughing Presents
“The Answer is Murder”: A Hilarious, Unexpected, Interactive, Comedy, Whodunnit!
Wednesday, July 13
8pm | $22.50
Friday, October 14
8pm | adv $17.50/dos $20
Rescheduled from 1/11/22
UPCOMING SHOWS:
06/18 Jesse Cook
06/19 Jim Brickman
06/19 Rams Head Presents Corinne Bailey Ray at Maryland Hall
06/20 Janiva Magness w. Bad Influence Band
06/21 Rams Head Presents It Was 50 Years Ago Today feat. Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross & more at Maryland Hall (rescheduled from 3/8/22)
06/21 The Zappa Band
06/22 Black Sabbitch: The All Female Black Sabbath
06/23 Darrell Scott & Robbie Fulks
06/24 Lalah Hathaway
06/25 The Music of Cream feat. Will Johns & Kofi Baker
06/26 Nick Norman & Lewis Brice
06/28 Cam Cole
06/29 Maggie Rose w. Erin & The Wildfire
07/01 Liliac w. Stormin’ Norman
07/02 Three Dog Night
07/05 Tal Wilkenfeld
07/06 Carolyn Wonderland
07/08 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
07/09 Oh He Dead
07/09 John Hiatt & The Goners w/ Sonny Landreth & Danny Burns
07/10 Euge Groove
07/11 Davy Knowles
07/12 ASIA featuring John Payne
07/13 Die Laughing Presents: “The Answer Is Murder” Interactive Comedy Murder Mystery
07/14 Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater
07/15 Goodnight, Texas w. Jerrod
07/16 Carpool: The Ultimate Cars Tribute Band
07/17 Rhett Miller of Old 97’s w. Lauren Calve (All Ages Matinee)
07/17 Faster Pussycat
07/18 L.A. Guns
07/19 Steve Earle & The Dukes w. The Whitmore Sisters
07/20 Phillip-Michael Scales & Nelly’s Echo
07/21 KICK: The INXS Experience
07/22 Donavon Frankenreiter w. Christina Holmes
07/23 Pat McGee & Friends w. Ricky Duran
07/24 Norman Brown
07/25 Stone Horses
07/27 Rams Head Presents Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Maryland Hall
07/27 Vixen
07/28 Sabbath: The Complete Black Sabbath Experience
07/29 Suede
07/30 Tall Tall Trees w. Taylor Ashton
