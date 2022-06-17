In 2022, Visit the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse Including Interior Tour

The US Lighthouse Society and the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park are pleased to announce the 2022 dates for the iconic Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse tours. The Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse is a National Historic Landmark and one of only ten lighthouses in the country to be bestowed this honor. Built in 1875, it is arguably the most recognized lighthouse in Maryland.

Three tours will be available most Saturdays beginning in June with departures at 9 am, 11 am, and 1 pm.

June 4th, 11th, and 18th

July 2nd, 9th, 23rd, and 30th

August 6th, 13th, and 27th

September 3rd and 24th

October 1st, 8th, and 15th

Tours depart from the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park at their Eastport campus and are hosted by the U.S. Lighthouse Society. These are the only tours that also provide access to an interior tour of the historic lighthouse.

Tours to the lighthouse last approximately two hours, including an interior tour. A 30-minute scenic Bay cruise is followed by a one-hour docent-led tour of the historic lighthouse interior. On the way back to the Annapolis Maritime Museum, a photo opportunity allows visitors to capture images of the lighthouse from all angles.

The lighthouse is jointly owned by the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park, the City of Annapolis, and the U.S. Lighthouse Society. Tours leave from the dock of the Annapolis Maritime Museum, located at 723 Second Street in Annapolis’s Eastport neighborhood. ADVANCE TICKETS ARE REQUIRED

Each ticket sold helps maintain the lighthouse to keep it preserved for future generations. Tours are capacity limited to 12 passengers and reservations must be made in advance. Tickets are $85 per person.

Editors Note: We have done this and it is fantastic. See our photos here !

