Hospice of the Chesapeake Acquires Calvert Hospice

Hospice of the Chesapeake announced the organization has finalized the acquisition agreement of Calvert Hospice. Effective June 14, 2022, the two organizations became one under the Hospice of the Chesapeake brand umbrella which also includes Chesapeake Supportive Care, Chesapeake Life Center, Chesapeake Kids, John & Cathy Belcher Institute, and Hospice of Charles County.

The finalization of this acquisition brings together two local not-for-profit organizations each with a long legacy of community support to further strengthen the access to healthcare available to the citizens of Calvert County. Hospice of the Chesapeake, founded in 1979, is a highly successful care company offering hospice care, supportive care, specialty programs for children and Veterans, and grief support services to the community.

The leadership team encompasses a tremendous amount of national expertise in hospice care, palliative/supportive care, free-standing inpatient care centers, grief support, and community outreach/education. In 2021 the organization cared for 3800+ hospice patients, 2000+ palliative/supportive care patients, and served 450+ clients in grief support services. Hospice of the Chesapeake is currently caring for 590+ hospice patients and their families every day and, with the addition of Calvert County, will reach more than 630+ patients each day throughout our region.

“We are honored to share the news of the finalization of the acquisition agreement, and we are incredibly grateful to the Calvert Hospice Board of Directors and team members for their patience over the last 60 days, their dedication to their mission, and their partnership in this exciting expansion of care,” said Michael Brady, CEO, Hospice of the Chesapeake.

The final execution of this agreement positions Hospice of the Chesapeake as one of the largest hospice care providers in the state and a member of an exceedingly small elite group of hospice providers nationally caring for this level of patients and families daily.

Michael Brady, CPA, CEO, will continue to lead the organization with the clinical leadership of Rebecca Miller, MSW, Chief Clinical Officer; the medical leadership of Eric Bush, MD, RPh, MBA, CHCQM; Chief Medical Officer; the financial leadership of Gerald Hill; and the external relations leadership of Shauna Chabot, MBA, CFRE, Chief Advancement Officer.

A while ago, we chatted with Mike Brady with the Hospice of the Chesapeake! Have a listen!





Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS