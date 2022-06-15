“Here’s to the Night” to Headline Chesapeake Arts Center’s 20th Anniversary Concert

Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC) will host an ALL AGES concert featuring 90’s-themed Baltimore-based cover band, Here’s to the Night, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 7 pm. Tickets are $15; $10 for CAC members. The concert is the final event in CAC’s 20th Anniversary year celebration of “building community through creativity.” Join us and step back into the 90’s – the time of torn jeans, jelly bracelets, and Doc Martens.

Skilled young musicians from Priddy Music Academy located in Millersville will be opening this exciting event with two – twenty-minute sets highlighting music from the grunge and pop-rock era, before Here’s to the Night takes the stage. The band is known for its energetic setlist composed of all the alt-rock classics, one-hit wonders, boy bands, and hip hop heroes that fully encompass the unforgettable 90s musical experience. Classic songs from groups ranging from NSYNC and Brittany Spears to Blink 182 and Boyz 2 Men are just a few of the hits from their repertoire. CAC is welcoming the 90s back for one, fun-filled evening of music, dancing, and of course the unmistakable attire from that decade. Bring friends, bring family, and there will be beverages and photo opportunities to commemorate this celebration.

Marty Vittk, Steve Wozniak, Danny Mays, and Rooobyn makeup Here’s to the Night. These local musicians have made a name for themselves in the Baltimore region by not just playing cover songs, but by fully immersing their audiences in ’90s culture and all genres of music from that unforgettable decade.

Priddy Music Academy has been taking students beyond the basics of traditional music lessons since 2000. Their instructors encourage students to be part of the musical community, instilling a sense of camaraderie and teamwork that creates a greater love for learning.

Tickets can be purchased online at chesapeakearts.org or by calling CAC at 410-636-6597. 20th Anniversary Sponsors include Belle Grove; Whiting-Turner; Sandy Spring Bank; Chesapeake Employers Insurance; and M&T Bank.

CAC is the leader of North Anne Arundel County’s arts community for the past 20 years. Founded in 1997 and opened to the public in January 2001, Chesapeake Arts Center is a multidisciplinary arts facility devoted to building community through creativity in our region. CAC’s mission is to cultivate and deliver innovative arts and education programs that inspire joy, creativity, and collaboration within our community. With over 50,000 visits annually through performances, art classes, exhibits, and community events, CAC’s programming enriches and enhances the lives of diverse audiences from Anne Arundel County and the surrounding region. CAC offers affordable and free arts programs to people of all ages and income levels, including arts education classes and workshops for at-risk youth in the greater Brooklyn Park region.

