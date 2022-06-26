Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Head -On Crash Kills Young Mother, Injures Child

| June 26, 2022, 04:54 PM

A young mother is dead and her 3-year-old child is recovering from injuries after a head-on collision along Point Pleasant Road

On Saturday,  June 25, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the area of Point Pleasant Road and Inglewood Drive in Glen Burnie for a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan.

A Ford pickup truck was traveling east on Point Pleasant Road just past Inglewood Drive. A Subaru sedan, operated by Ashley Hosein, 21, of Glen Burnie, and her 3-year-old child, was traveling west, approaching the pickup from the opposite direction.

The Subaru crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the pickup nearly head-on.

The driver of the sedan was trapped and required extrication by the fire department but was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel. Her 3-year-old son was transported by ground to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics in Baltimore.

The driver of the Ford pickup had minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

