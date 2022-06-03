Glen Burnie Man Killed in County’s 7th Homicide in 2022

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a homicide where they believe a man was shot while driving a vehicle.

On June 2, 2022, at approximately 6:55 pm, the Anne Arundel County Police department responded to the 600 block of Millwright Court in Millersville for a reported motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, they discovered a black four-door sedan struck two parked (unoccupied) vehicles.

The driver of the sedan, identified as Markail Keaven Johnson, 22, of Glen Burnie, had suffered upper body trauma, not as a result of the collision. EMS from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department administered aid to the Johnson, but he was declared deceased at the scene.

Homicide Detectives assumed the investigation. Johnson’s body has been transported to the Office of The Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, Maryland for an autopsy.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is urging anyone with information to call the tip line at 410-222-4700 or the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

This is the seventh reported homicide in Anne Arundel County for 2022. There were 15 reported homicides in 2021.

