Glen Burnie Farmer’s Market On Hold for Year

Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) CEO Ben Birge and Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce CEO Beth Nowell announced the delay of the Glen Burnie Farmers Market which was scheduled to open this week to the Spring of 2023. The decision coincides with the construction project to renovate and expand the outdoor ice rink at the Glen Burnie Town Center that is slated to begin in the coming weeks.

The market, which began in 2021, makes its home at the town center on the corner of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and Crain Highway. As an attraction, the market capitalizes on the busy intersection as well as foot traffic from local businesses and nearby Anne Arundel County and court buildings.

“In the best interest of our market vendors and the public, we have decided to postpone the market until June 1, 2023,” said Mrs. Nowell. “We are excited to see the improvements to the Glen Burnie Town Center take place, complimenting the recent revitalization of Rotary Park across Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard from the town center.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly renovated Rotary Park will take place on Thursday, June 2 at 3:30 p.m. with the Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce, County Executive Steuart Pittman, and Councilwoman Allison Pickard, as we celebrate the financial contributions for renovations to the park by the Anne Arundel County Association of Realtors.

“The construction is a short-term disruption for a long-term improvement that will enhance the town center,” said Mr. Birge. “We appreciate the chamber’s, and by extension the Glen Burnie Improvement Association’s, efforts in transforming the area into an attractive shopping and leisure destination for North county residents.”

